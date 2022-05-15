Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Tripoli Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, Squad news

Orlando Pirates would be out to confirm their place in the Caf Confederation Cup final when they host Al Ahli Tripoli in a semi-final, second leg match at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

The Soweto giants have one foot into the Confederation Cup final following a 2-0 first-leg win away in Libya last week.

On Sunday, they will take to the field enjoying what looks like a big advantage and they will be keen to avoid what would be the biggest upset in this competition this season.

Pirates are on the verge of reaching the Confederation Cup final for the first time since 2015.

Blowing their first-leg advantage could have serious consequences for co-coaches Mandla Ncikazi and Fadlu Davids as Pirates hunt for their first continental title since lifting the 1996 Caf Super Cup.

But they face an Al Ahli Tripoli side which is in Johannesburg hoping to pull off a huge comeback and bounce back from the events from last weekend.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Tripoli Date Sunday, May 15 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel DStv.com/DStv Now App SuperSport TV's PSL channel 202

Squads & Team News

While Pirates coach Ncikazi announced a few weeks ago that defender Paseka Mako is ruled ut for the rest of the season, there appears to be a different turn of events with his situation.

The club has announced that the left-back has been part of their preparations for the Al Ahli Tripoli match and could play on Sunday.

He has been joined in the preparations by Innocent Maela who is coming back from a long term injury.

The club also said defender Olisa Ndah, who has missed the last two games, has made strides in his recovery process.

Central midfielder Thabang Monare has also recovered and that widens the selection pool for the Pirates coaches.

No Al Ahli Tripoli player is suspended for this match and they have an opportunity to field their best team in their bid to stage a comeback.

Goalkeeper Muhammad Nashnoush would be hoping to continue with his good form which saw him save his side from more goals against Pirates last week.



The presence of Mohamed El Fakih and Mohamed El-Munir would be a concern to Pirates after their impressive displays last week.

Match Preview

Pirates' win in Libya eased the disappointment of a Premier Soccer League defeat by TS Galaxy.

But after the away victory, they are now more confident going into Sunday's match.

For Al Ahli Tripoli, they have gone for two matches without winning and reaching the Confederation Cup final would be a huge achievement for the Libyans.

They have never appeared in any final of a continental competition before unlike Pirates, who already boast of the 1996 Caf Champions League crown and the Super Cup they claimed the following year.



Pirates also reached the 2013 Champions League final, before playing in the Confederation Cup final two years later.