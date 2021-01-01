Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Benghazi Preview: Kick-off time, TV channel, squad news

The Buccaneers are yet to lose a match in their group campaign but find themselves placed second

Orlando Pirates would be pushing to reclaim the Caf Confederation Cup Group A lead when they clash against Al Ahli Benghazi at Orlando Stadium on Sunday.

Following a 0-0 draw away at Al Ahli Benghazi last weekend, Orlando Pirates were deposed from top spot by Enyimba, who beat bottom-placed ES Setif at home.

Now, Josef Zinnbauer and his men would be hoping that Enyimba falter in their visit to Setif on Sunday while they do the job against their Libyan visitors in Johannesburg.

Only a point separate Pirates and Enyimba, who have six points.

If the Soweto giants lose, they will drop to third spot while Al Ahli Benghazi, who currently have four points, will leapfrog them into second, assuming the Nigerian giants claim maximum points.

Game Orlando Pirates vs Al Ahli Benghazi Date Sunday, April 11 Time 18:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

Online Streaming TV Channel Caf Champions League & Confederation Cup official Facebook page N/A

Squads & Team News

Just like in their visit to Al Ahli Benghazi last week, Pirates face the possibility of hosting the Libyans with a severely depleted squad due to injuries.

While they welcome back captain Happy Jele, who missed the match in Libya, there are fresh injury concerns in their camp as Bongani Sam becomes the latest injury casualty.

Innocent Maela and Thembinkosi Lorch remain sidelined and will not participate in Sunday's game.

Terrence Dzvukamanja was injured in the away 0-0 draw against Al Ahli Benghazi last Sunday and was due to undergo a late fitness test together with the likes of Deon Hotto and Thabang Monare, who did not make the trip to Libya last week.

Thabiso Monyane is likely not to feature as he was part of the Pirates reserves team which beat Kaizer Chiefs in the Diski Challenge match on Saturday in what was part of his recovery programme.

The availability of goalkeeper Richard Ofori has not been updated by Pirates, as Wayne Sandilans took over the guarding of goal from Siyabonga Mpontshane in Libya.

It is also not yet known if strikers Zakhele Lepasa and Jean-Marc Makusu are back.

The Libyans have not updated their injury or suspension situation in their camp.

Nevertheless, Pirates will have to be on the lookout for striker Jibreel Alwadawi, who has been in fine form in Al Ahli Benghazi's domestic and continental matches.

Match Preview

This will now be the second-ever meeting between Pirates and Al Ahli Benghazi after the two sides played out to a 0-0 draw seven days ago.

The match saw Pirates claiming another point on the road in this group campaign after doing the same against Setif in their opening match, and the Buccaneers are yet to concede away.

After beating Enyimba 2-1 in their last match at home on March 17, Pirates extended an impressive home record in this competition.

Since July 2015 when they lost 1-0 to Zamalek, the Soweto giants have avoided defeat at home in the Confederation Cup and have now gone for six matches without losing in Johannesburg.

They are also yet to lose this season dating back from the qualifying rounds and they now host Al Ahli Benghazi, whose last trip in this competition ended up in a 2-1 defeat by Enyimba.

Pirates go into this match having failed to record victory in their last two games across all competitions; losing to Kaizer Chiefs 1-0 in the Soweto derby, before that draw in Libya.

In their last five games, the Buccaneers have managed two wins, as many draws and a defeat.

They face Al Ahli, who have not lost in their last two games after beating Setif before the home draw against Pirates, and in their last five matches, the Libyans have recorded three wins, a draw and a defeat.