Orlando Pirates vow to fight Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United to the bitter end for Champions League spot

Orlando Pirates midfielder Nkosinathi Sibisi has vowed to help the Buccaneers fight Kaizer Chiefs and SuperSport United right down to the wire.

Pirates beat TS Galaxy 2-1 this past weekend

Sibisi expresses strong Caf intentions

Royal AM are in the reckoning for Bucs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Buccaneers managed to create breathing space between themselves and second-place hopefuls Chiefs and Matsantsantsa A Pitori when they chiseled out a 2-1 win away to TS Galaxy. This was a statement of intent by the Sea Robbers, who are keen to return to the Caf Champions League.

WHAT SIBISI SAID: "We have to keep on fighting until the end, we want to go play in Africa. And I think today (Sunday) we showed the fight and hunger," Sibisi was quoted as saying by The Citizen.

"It was not going to be easy. We scored early, and they kept on pushing until they got the equalizer. I think it was in the 40th minute. It was just a lapse of concentration from our side. But we are working very hard as a team to try and not concede such silly goals," he added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Buccaneers are looking to finish the season on a high, and having already bagged the MTN8 title, are in the semifinals of the Nedbank Cup - finishing in second place behind champions elect Mamelodi Sundowns will give them an opportunity to return to the Champions League.

As one of the two teams who have won the so-called "holy-grail", Pirates are under pressure to be counted among the top teams on the continent, and Sundowns' consistent involvement in the tournament, and their archrivals, Amakhosi reaching the final in 2020, fuels The Ghosts' desperation to participate.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES: The Sea Robbers are in league action against Royal AM on Tuesday where they will look to move further away from Arthur Zwane's Glamour Boys and Gavin Hunt's Matsatsantsa A Pitori. Jose Riveiro's men will look to extend their six-game winning run before facing Chiefs in the Nedbank Cup semifinals this weekend.