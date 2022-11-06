AmaZulu coach Romain Folz has stated he will help Gabadinho Mhango to deliver consistently after struggling against Orlando Pirates in MTN8 final.

Mhango was sold by Pirates

Malawian settled quickly at AmaZulu

Struggled against former side in MTN8 final

WHAT HAPPENED: The Malawi international was part of Usuthu team that lost to Bucs in the MTN8 final played on Saturday at Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.

Mhango was anonymous and it reflected a picture of why the Soweto heavyweights opted to let him go. However, the AmaZulu coach has now committed to helping the attacker improve.

WHAT HE SAID: "He can do much better than he did [on Saturday]. I don’t think it was a matter of them knowing how to contain him or to deal with him," Folz said as quoted by Sowetan.

"I think our overall offensive is not dynamic enough. There are a lot of factors that explain why. There are other points which I will keep private on where to work on with him, especially [during] the break."

"I’m expecting him to develop himself in those departments which again remain private and come back to help us much more when the league resumes.

"There are a lot of things that I need to work on during the break where we will start from scratch. As much as our run in the league game is satisfying since I arrived we are disappointed we could not get the win.

"Gaba should have done better but he is not the only one there are other players who could have done better."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mhango played just six matches for Pirates in his final season. It was a disappointing period for the attacker who had scored 16 goals in his first season with the club. He was accused, on several occasions, of indiscipline.

This season, the Malawian has been impressive for Usuthu - in the Premier Soccer League, he has scored four goals in nine matches. He scored once and assisted once in the MTN8.

WHAT NEXT: The next assignment for Mhango might be next weekend in the Black Label Cup semi-final against Mamelodi Sundowns, before the domestic scene goes on a break during the World Cup in Qatar.