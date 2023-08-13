Orlando Pirates victim Sekhukhune United coach Truter breaks silence on hammering - 'It was a disaster, they were superb'

Sekhukhune United coach Brandon Truter has detailed where he thinks went wrong for his side in the MTN8 quarter-final tie against Orlando Pirates.

Pirates hammered Sekhukhune 5-0

It was Babina Noko's heaviest defeat in the top-flight

Truter comments on the loss

WHAT HAPPENED? Babina Noko were thrashed 5-0 by a ruthless Buccaneers side at Orlando Stadium on Saturday with striker Zakhele Lepasa grabbing a hat-trick.

It was a match Sekhukhune started on a promising note, limiting their opponents to a 1-0 scoreline in the opening half.

This went worse in the second half when Chibuike Ohizu missed a penalty for Babina Noko. That was followed by a three-goal craze inside six minutes by Pirates before Lepasa finished them off late on.

Previously, Sekhukhune’s matches against the Soweto giants have been tightly-contested affairs but Saturday’s match was an unexpected routing.

WHAT WAS SAID: "Where do I start? I think the scoreline says it all,” said Truter as per SABC Sport.

“It was a disaster for us. Pirates were clinical in their finishing. There were so many errors, it was unlike my boys but it's started in the first half already. I think we were absolutely shocking in the first half.

"Came in, 1-0 down. Got out at half-time, gave them the half-time talk, and changed a few things. Came out, and got a penalty. if we scored it, it's 1-1, we missed and hits dropped. Mentality changed and in the space of 10 minutes we conceded three goals. So, ya it's a lot of things to work on.

"But it was unlike us tonight but mentality as well. I keep on speaking how good we are and certain moments and we came here with the mentality that we gonna compete and get the results here tonight. But Pirates wanted it more, you could see the turnovers.

"You could see the 50/50 challenges they won. From the turnovers as well the forward movement and the 100% effort the Pirates players gave tonight. That's the result you get but ya, I'm just disappointed. This score at the penalties is a different game but congratulations and credit to Pirates. They were superb tonight."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: It was Sekhukhune's biggest defeat in their top-flight league history. They would be hoping Saturday's result will not sap out their confidence going forward.

For Pirates, the big win could fuel them after starting the season slowly with defeat away at Stellenbosch FC. The Buccaneers' past two games made them one of the most-feared sides in the Premier Soccer League.

WHAT NEXT FOR SEKHUKHUNE? Babina Noko now switch focus to the PSL and they will host Moroka Swallows on Wednesday looking to pick themselves up from Saturday's humiliation.