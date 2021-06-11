Orlando Pirates vice-captain Hlatshwayo responds to Bafana Bafana snub

The experienced player will be hoping to impress Broos with South Africa set to start their World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2021

South Africa captain Thulani Hlatshwayo has opened up about being omitted from the recent Bafana Bafana squad.

The Orlando Pirates defender was one of the noticeable absentees' from the South Africa squad that faced Uganda in an international friendly on Wednesday, with Bafana securing a 3-2 win at Orlando Stadium on Wednesday night.

New Bafana head coach Hugo Broos stated that the majority of the squad that failed to qualify for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals after losing 2-0 to Sudan in March this year were over 30 years of age, including Hlatshwayo.

However, Broos included 31-year-old Thabang Monare of Pirates in the squad despite being the same age as Hlatshwayo, but Tyson does not hold any grudges.

The Soweto-born player, who has played 52 international matches for South Africa, explained that no one is given a divine right to play for Bafana.

“The national team is for everyone. It’s our team. It is for me to support them," Hlatshwayo told Daily Sun.

Tyson feels that he underperformed in the 2020/21 season and that his omission from the squad will serve as a wake-up call for him.

“To be called for Bafana, you need to do well for your team and I haven’t been doing well. It’s probably a wake-up call for me to work harder again to be called up again," he concluded.

Hlatshwayo recently admitted to being disappointed with his form for Pirates, but he is determined to bounce back next season.

The former Ajax Cape Town player endured one of his worst seasons in the PSL as he struggled for form in his debut campaign with the Soweto giants.

Hlatshwayo, who joined the Buccaneers from Bidvest Wits in September 2020, was dropped from the starting line-up towards the end of the 2020/21 PSL season.

He played 36 matches across all competitions for Bucs without finding the back of the net despite having been a goalscoring defender during his days with Wits.

He will get an opportunity to impress Broos and his technical team when the new 2021/21 PSL campaign starts in August 2021.

Bafana are set to start their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifying campaign in September 2021 with clashes against Ghana and Zimbabwe.