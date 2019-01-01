Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Bucs are looking to secure a win over Rise and Shine and hope that Stars do them a favour in Free State

will wrap up their 2018/19 campaign with a must-win Premier Soccer League ( ) match against on Saturday.

The Soweto giants' hopes of winning of this season's title took a knock last weekend when they were held to a 2-2 draw by away.

The draw extended Pirates' unbeaten run to nine matches, but they slipped down to second place on the league standings after defeated Lamontville in midweek.

Game Orlando Pirates v Polokwane City Date Saturday, 11 May 2019 Time 15h00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The game will be shown live on SuperSport 3 and SABC 1. You can also catch live updates on Goal.com.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS3 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

Bucs are two points behind the leaders, Sundowns, who will successfully defend their title if they defeat away in their final game as things stand.



Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic and his charges know that they can only be crowned PSL champions for the first time since 2012 if they defeat Polokwane City and Sundowns fail to collect points against Stars.

The Serbian coach will look to in-form attackers Thembinkosi Lorch and Luvuyo Memela, who have the ability to inspire Pirates to victory over Rise and Shine.

Meanwhile, Polokwane City recorded their second defeat in their last three games when they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat to at home last weekend.

The Polokwane-based outfit, who have already secured a top-eight finish, remained fifth on the league standings - but they are only ahead of sixth-placed SuperSport United on goal difference.



Sredojevic's compatriot and counterpart Jozef Vukusic is the man behind Polokwane City's successful season which saw them establish themselves as the surprise package of the campaign.

Article continues below

Vukusic will once again unleash Ghanaian hitman Mohammed Anas and veteran attacking midfielder Jabulani Maluleke, who have scored 12 goals in the league between them this season.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2013, City and Pirates have clashed in 11 league matches.

Bucs have recorded four wins compared to one for Rise and Shine, while six matches have been drawn.



Pirates secured a 2-1 away win over Polokwane in the first round clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier this season.



