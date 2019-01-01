Orlando Pirates v Mamelodi Sundowns: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Masandawana will look to stretch the gap between them and Pirates when the two sides lock horns on Monday

visit in a top-of-the-table clash on Monday night.

Both sides are still in the running for the league honours, and whoever wins on the night could go on to lift the coveted trophy.

As things stand, Sundowns top the standings with six games to go, and they cannot afford to let the Sea Robbers overtake them.

Game Mamelodi Sundowns v Orlando Pirates Date Monday, April 01 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be televised on SuperSport 4. You can also catch the live commentary on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Orlando Pirates will be without midfield maestro Xola Mlambo for this crucial encounter against Sundowns.

Mlambo is still nursing an injury, and Micho Sredojevic will have to find a suitable replacement for him in midfield and ensure that Sundowns don't dominate.

But with the likes Musa Nyatama and Mpho Makola fit for the encounter, it may make sense to partner the two midfielder alongside Ben Motshwari.

Potential Pirates starting XI: Sandilands, Mbekile, Maela, Jele, Marcelo, Nyatama, Motshwari, Makola, Lorch, Shonga, Memela.

Sundowns will have to do without the services of Gaston Sirino, who is currently serving a two-match ban after receiving a red in his previous league match.

This is a massive blow for Sundowns as Sirino has contributed more assists than anyone in the current squad.

However, with Lebohang Maboe and Themba Zwane on form, Sundowns may have a little to worry about.

There's also Hlompho Kekana, who has had a fair share of tormenting Pirates in the past.

Potential Sundowns XI: Onyango, Morena, Langerman, Lebusa, Nascimento, Kekana, Mabunda, Maboe, Zwane, Laffor, Brockie.

Match Preview

This will be the 36th meeting between the two sides since 2009, with both teams registering 13 wins each while the other nine matches ended in draws.

Sundowns have outscored Pirates in the previous 35 matches (44) to Pirates' 38. The biggest scoreline was the 6-0 Pirates suffered at the hands of Sundowns two years ago.

As things stand, Sundowns top the standings with 43 points while Pirates are just behind them with 40 points from 24 league games.