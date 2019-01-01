Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Amakhosi and Bucs will look to give fans a spectacle as the CBL Cup returns on Saturday

The scene is set for the eighth CBL Cup on Saturday afternoon, with an expectant crowd set to invade FNB Stadium and hoping to see rekindle their rivalry with .

While the match is just an unofficial curtain-raiser for the new season, whenever Amakhosi and Bucs meet it’s never a friendly affair.

Both teams are determined to claim their first silverware of the season, which could potentially motivate them to go on to achieve greater things during the season.

Bucs though will be determined to return to winning ways in the Cup, having lost the last two editions.

Game Orlando Pirates v Kaizer Chiefs Date Saturday, July 27 Time 15:00 SA Time

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

In , the game will be shown live on SuperSport 4 and SABC 1.

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4 & SABC 1

Squads & Team News

The fans have spoken and both teams boast strong starting line-ups.

On the side of Orlando Pirates, none of their new signings have been named in the starting XI.

Rather, the Zambian partnership of Justin Shonga and Augustine Mulenga will start alongside the reigning Footballer of the Year Thembinkosi Lorch.

Although Pirates were dealt a blow earlier in the week due to the withdrawal of Brilliant Khuzwayo as a ‘precautionary measure’, Wayne Sandilands will start in goal.

In front of him though, Justice Chabalala has an opportunity to prove himself to the Pirates technical team after a frustrating previous season at the club as he partners Happy Jele at the back.

However, there is no space for Xola Mlambo and Musa Nyatama in midfield, which could mean Pirates will rely solely on Ben Motshwari to dictate matters in the middle of the park.

Pirates starting XI: Wayne Sandilands, Mthokozisi Dube, Happy Jele, Justice Chabalala, Innocent Maela, Thembinkosi Lorch, Vincent Pule, Ben Motshwari, Luvuyo Memela, Augustine Mulenga, Justin Shonga.

Meanwhile, for Chiefs, all eyes will be on new signing Lazarous Kambole.

The Zambian joined the club on the back of an impressive campaign with Zesco United and fans will be licking their lips of the prospect of seeing him linking up with talisman Khama Billiat.

The biggest talking point though will be the selection of Bruce Bvuma between the sticks.

The South Africa international was introduced after the withdrawal of No.1 Itumeleng Khune.

Bvuma was most recently part of the Bafana Bafana squad which travelled to for Afcon 2019 but did not feature.

Chiefs fans will also be keen to see how a three Lorenzo Gordinho does partnering Erick Mathoho and Daniel Cardoso at the back.

Chiefs starting XI: Bruce Bvuma, Ramahlwe Mphahlele, Daniel Cardoso, Erick Mathoho, Lorenzo Gordinho, George Maluleka, Siphelele Ntshangase, Dumisani Zuma, Khama Billiat, Bernard Parker, Lazarous Kambole

Match Preview

Since the tournament’s inception back in 2011, Pirates have won four while Chiefs have only been victorious on three occasions.

Remarkably, Pirates have not won any of their games in regulation time as all four previous wins have been decided from the penalty spot.