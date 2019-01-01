Orlando Pirates vs. Highlands Park: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview
Orlando Pirates are set to welcome Highlands Park in the 2019 MTN8 Cup quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.
The Buccaneers are keen to return to winning after suffering a 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United in a PSL match at Mbombela Stadium in midweek.
They are hoping to go all the way and clinch their 10th MTN8 title this year and also end their five-year trophy drought.
Meanwhile, Highlands Park remain winless in the new 2019/20 campaign having drawn 1-1 against Maritzburg United in a PSL game at Harry Gwala Stadium last week.
The Lions of the North will be making their debut in the Top 8 tournament since the Cellular company MTN started sponsoring it 11 years ago.
|Game
|Orlando Pirates vs. Highlands Park
|Date
|Saturday, August 17
|Time
|18h00 CAT
TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch
In South Africa, the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.
|SA TV channel
|Online stream
|SS4
|N/A
Squads & Team News
Pirates will be without Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic after the Serbian tactician surprisingly resigned as the club's head coach on Friday night.
Rhulani Mokwena has replaced Micho and his first task will be to guide the Soweto giants to the semi-finals of South Africa's most lucrative Cup competition.
The highly-rated local tactician will look to Thembinkosi Lorch, who has the ability to inspire Bucs to victory over the Lions of the North.
Meanwhile, Highlands coach Owen Da Gama will be keen to mastermind a victory over his former club having coached Pirates between 2007 and 2008.
The experienced mentor will pin the team's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals on his player Peter Shalulile, who has been in great form.
The Namibian attacker has found the back of the net twice this season and will be keen to continue his scoring form.
Match PreviewPirates are looking to avoid their third successive defeat across all competitions having lost to Zambian club Green Eagles in the Caf Champions League and SuperSport.
However, the Soweto giants are currently enjoying a 20-match unbeaten run at home having recorded nine draws and 11 victories at Orlando Stadium.
On the other hand, Highlands Park are winless in their last two matches having lost to Kaizer Chiefs in a PSL match, before drawing with Maritzburg.
The Tembisa-based side is undefeated in their last four away matches having registered three draws and one victory.
Pirates and Highlands Park have met five times in the PSL era.
Their league matches are yet to produce a winner with the two teams having recorded four draws.
They clashed in the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals and Pirates emerged 2-1 winners at Orlando Stadium.