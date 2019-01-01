Orlando Pirates vs. Highlands Park: TV channel, live stream, team news & preview

Mokwena will be eager to start his stint as Bucs coach with a victory over the Lions of the North in Soweto

are set to welcome in the 2019 MTN8 Cup quarter-final match at Orlando Stadium on Saturday.

The Buccaneers are keen to return to winning after suffering a 3-0 defeat to SuperSport United in a match at Mbombela Stadium in midweek.

They are hoping to go all the way and clinch their 10th MTN8 title this year and also end their five-year trophy drought.

Meanwhile, Highlands Park remain winless in the new 2019/20 campaign having drawn 1-1 against in a PSL game at Harry Gwala Stadium last week.

The Lions of the North will be making their debut in the Top 8 tournament since the Cellular company MTN started sponsoring it 11 years ago.

Game Orlando Pirates vs. Highlands Park Date Saturday, August 17 Time 18h00 CAT

TV Channel, Live Stream & How To Watch

In , the game will be televised live on SuperSport 4.

SA TV channel Online stream SS4 N/A

Squads & Team News

Pirates will be without Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic after the Serbian tactician surprisingly resigned as the club's head coach on Friday night.

Rhulani Mokwena has replaced Micho and his first task will be to guide the Soweto giants to the semi-finals of South Africa's most lucrative Cup competition.

The highly-rated local tactician will look to Thembinkosi Lorch, who has the ability to inspire Bucs to victory over the Lions of the North.

Meanwhile, Highlands coach Owen Da Gama will be keen to mastermind a victory over his former club having coached Pirates between 2007 and 2008.

The experienced mentor will pin the team's hopes of advancing to the semi-finals on his player Peter Shalulile, who has been in great form.



The Namibian attacker has found the back of the net twice this season and will be keen to continue his scoring form.

Match Preview

Pirates are looking to avoid their third successive defeat across all competitions having lost to Zambian club Green Eagles in the Caf and SuperSport.

However, the Soweto giants are currently enjoying a 20-match unbeaten run at home having recorded nine draws and 11 victories at Orlando Stadium.

On the other hand, Highlands Park are winless in their last two matches having lost to in a PSL match, before drawing with Maritzburg.

The Tembisa-based side is undefeated in their last four away matches having registered three draws and one victory.

Pirates and Highlands Park have met five times in the PSL era.

Their league matches are yet to produce a winner with the two teams having recorded four draws.

They clashed in the 2016 Telkom Knockout Cup quarter-finals and Pirates emerged 2-1 winners at Orlando Stadium.