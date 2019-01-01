Orlando Pirates v Black Leopards: Kick off, TV channel, live score, squad news & preview

Bucs are hoping to open a gap at the top of the standings with a win over Lidoda Duvha, who are keen to move further away from the relegation zone

will continue their pursuit of this season's Premier Soccer League ( ) title when they face Black at the Orlando Stadium on Wednesday.

The Buccaneers extended their unbeaten run to five matches in the league when they secured a hard-fought 1-0 victory over PSL title contenders away over the weekend.

The victory took Pirates to the top of the league standings, but they are only ahead of second-placed on goal difference.

Game Orlando Pirates v Black Leopards Date Wednesday, April 10 Time 19:30

TV Channel, Live Score & How To Watch

The match will be televised on SuperSport 4. You can also catch the live commentary on Goal.com .

Live Match Centre TV Channel Goal.com SS4

Squads & Team News

Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic knows that his side has been presented with an opportunity to open a gap at the top of the standings and put pressure back on Sundowns, and other title contenders.



A victory over Lidoda Duvha would see the Soweto giants move three points clear of their closest rivals with this being the only PSL fixture in midweek.



The Serbian tactician will welcome back his star forward Thembinkosi Lorch, who missed Bucs' encounter against third-placed Wits due to suspension.

However, the four-time PSL champions will be without defender Alfred Ndengane and striker Augustine Mulenga, who are set to serve their respective suspensions against Leopards.

Meanwhile, Leopards saw their three-match unbeaten run in the league come to an end when they succumbed to a 3-1 defeat against their Limpopo rivals away on Sunday.

The defeat saw Lidoda Duvha remain 12th on the league standings - a point above the relegation play-off spot which is currently occupied by .

Dylan Kerr, whose side has two matches in hand, will be desperate for a victory which would move Leopards further away from the relegation zone.

The English trainer's team selection has been boosted by the return of midfielder Khuliso Mudau and defender Kgomotso Masia, who served their suspensions against Polokwane City.

In-form Zambian striker Mwape Musonda, who extended his lead at the top of the league's scoring charts to 13 goals when he netted against Polokwane City, will be hoping to haunt his former side.

Match Preview

In head-to-head stats since 2001, Leopards and Pirates have clashed in 19 league matches.

The Buccaneers have recorded 15 wins compared to just one for Leopards, while three games have been drawn.



Pirates secured a 2-1 win over Leopards in the first round clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium earlier this season.