Orlando Pirates utility player Marshall Munetsi linked with French club Stade Reims

The Zimbabwe international, who has been linked with clubs in the US, Turkey and Belgium, could soon leave Bucs for France

Orlando Pirates utility player Marshall Munetsi is reportedly on his way to French outfit Stade de .

The defender-cum-midfielder has been linked with a possible to Europe following his exploits for Pirates and Zimbabwe during the 2018/19 season.

Munetsi featured for the Buccaneers in the Caf matches and helped Zimbabwe qualify for the 2019 (Afcon) finals.

Reims are said to be keen to conclude the deal for the 22-year-old, who has also been linked with 's Zulte-Waregem, according to an impeccable source, who spoke to Zimbabwean publication, NewsDay.

“There are many teams across Europe who have shown genuine interest on him, but he has picked Reims,” the source said.

“He is heading for . The deal is almost done and barring unforeseen circumstances, he will be playing in French Ligue 1 next season," the source continued.

Reims, who finished eighth on the Ligue 1 standings this past season, are reported to have agreed terms with the lanky player.

"His handlers have met with the club officials and they have agreed terms. Reims are now talking to Munetsi’s club, ," the source concluded.

If the deal is sealed, Munetsi will follow in the footsteps of his countryman Benjani Mwaruwari, who played in France soon after leaving many years ago.

The legendary Zimbabwean striker left Jomo Cosmos for Auxerre in 2002.

Munetsi joined Pirates from FC Cape Town (now known as Unbutu Cape Town) in 2016 and he was loaned out to FC for a season.

The former Blue player has spent the last two seasons with the Buccaneers - making 22 appearances in the .