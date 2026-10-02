Orlando Pirates urged to sign Bafana Bafana's latest breakout star Brooklyn Poggenpoel - 'These are the type of players we want'

Orlando Pirates legend Benedict Vilakazi has issued a clear message to the club’s recruitment department, insisting that Durban City midfielder Brooklyn Poggenpoel is exactly what the Soweto giants need.

After witnessing the 26-year-old’s seamless transition to the international stage, Vilakazi is convinced that the midfielder possesses the technical floor and mental fortitude required to excel in continental competition.

The former Buccaneers captain argues that a move to Mayfair is the only logical step for a player of such high quality, especially given the club's current ambitions.

Speaking to iDiski TV, Vilakazi was vocal about his admiration for the player, stating: "These are the type of players we want at Pirates because we are playing in the Champions League. There’s no way he should go to another team except Orlando Pirates."

His comments underline the need for the Buccaneers to strengthen their squad with greater depth and quality as they prepare to compete against the continent’s top sides.

Poggenpoel has already shown he can perform under pressure, playing an important role in City’s recent Nedbank Cup triumph and further enhancing his credentials.

His Bafana Bafana breakthrough has since put the midfielder firmly in the spotlight. Pitso Mosimane, who handed him his first national team call-up, watched as the Citizens star was thrown into the action in challenging circumstances.

He controlled the midfield against Eritrea, helping South Africa dominate possession and secure a convincing win.







