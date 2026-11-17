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A former Sea Robbers captain has issued a passionate plea to the club's hierarchy regarding the future of Nkosinathi Sibisi. The retired skipper believes the Bafana Bafana international is essential to the club's long-term stability as his current contract edges closer to its conclusion.

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The importance of defensive leadership

Orlando Pirates legend Lucky Lekgwathi has voiced his strong support for Nkosinathi Sibisi, insisting that the club must secure the defender's future. The 31-year-old is currently entering a critical phase of his tenure at the Soweto giants, with his existing deal set to expire in June 2027. Having joined the Buccaneers from Golden Arrows in mid-2022, Sibisi has established himself as a cornerstone of the backline, and Lekgwathi believes his departure would leave a significant void in the squad.

"He is a leader, and he has experience. With the team that we have, most of the players are new, and they are still young. They need someone who is going to guide them with his experience. They need someone to lead and encourage them, so I think it's very important for him to still be part of the team," Lekgwathi explained to Soccer Laduma.

Lekgwathi, who famously remained loyal to the club even during periods without a formal contract, understands the specific pressures of playing for the Buccaneers. He argues that Sibisi’s understanding of the internal environment is irreplaceable, especially for incoming players. "He knows the history, the culture, the environment and the style of the team and he needs to share with new players who will join and with the young players," the retired defender added during his assessment of the current landscape.

Preserving the culture of the Buccaneers

The call for a contract extension is rooted in the belief that the Soweto giants require more than just technical ability; they need individuals who embody the club's values. Lekgwathi insists that the weight of the jersey requires a specific temperament that the Bafana international possesses in abundance. For a team consistently competing for honours, maintaining a core group of players who understand the weight of expectation is vital for sustained success in the Betway Premiership and beyond.

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"Pirates is not just an ordinary team. It's a team of history, so having someone like him is important. Let's hope they are going to keep him so that he can keep on leading the team," Lekgwathi continued. He noted that Sibisi's influence extends beyond his own individual performances, positively impacting those around him. Whether it is his regular partnership with [Lebone] Seema or guiding emerging talents like Sbangani Zulu, Sibisi has shown a unique ability to elevate the standards of his defensive colleagues.

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"When you look at his combination with Seema, it's outstanding. Even when [Sbangani] Zulu plays, he learns from him, and he continues from where Sibisi left off, which is good," the former skipper noted. This mentorship role is seen as a key factor in why the club should prioritise his retention. By the time his current arrangement ends, the centre-back will have completed five years of service, a milestone that signifies his deep-rooted connection to the institutional knowledge of the Sea Robbers.

Strategic decisions for the future

While Orlando Pirates exercised an option to extend Sibisi's stay last season, the lack of a new long-term agreement has sparked concerns among the club’s faithful. Under current regulations, the defender could technically begin exploring pre-contract opportunities in January if no breakthrough is reached. However, the prevailing sentiment suggests that the Buccaneers will remain the player’s primary preference, provided the club moves swiftly to offer terms that reflect his status as a senior figure in the dressing room.

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The defender's journey from Durban to the heart of the Soweto giants' defence has been marked by consistency and professionalism. As the 2026-11-17 deadline for mid-season planning approaches, the pressure on the board to finalize Sibisi's future is likely to increase. For Lekgwathi and many supporters, keeping the experienced Bafana man is not just about defending the goal, but about defending the very identity and leadership structure that has defined Pirates for decades.