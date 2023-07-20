Orlando Pirates urged to find Dzvukamanja's replacement ASAP! 'Riveiro doesn't believe in Lepasa' - Sebola

Andries Sebola has urged his former team, Orlando Pirates to go into the market and sign a striker to fill the void left by Terrence Dzvukamanja.

Dzvukamanja ditched Bucs for SuperSport

He played a key role for Pirates last season

Sebola opines what Riveiro should do

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates announced the exit of Dzvukamanja, who was arguably their most productive striker last season, to SuperSport United.

With the new campaign just around the corner, Sebola believes Bucs have no option but to find his replacement.

The former striker is adamant the Sea Robbers are light in the attacking front and a new, quality forward is needed to improve the situation.

WHAT HE SAID: "I am a little bit worried about the striking force at Pirates because if you can check now, Lepasa is back from SuperSport, but the coach [Jose Riveiro] didn’t believe in him and he is still there," Sebola told Sowetan.

"Pirates will be playing in the Champions League and locally, so it will be taxing. Up front, they are lacking. They need to sign a striker. I am sure they can find one in the Motsepe Foundation Championship. I think they can get two or three strikers because Kermit is still there, but he was not playing 90 minutes [last season].

"At times, they were substituting him because of his age and also the pressure that he is handling. So, the only thing they can do is to get another striker that will help them because even Makgopa was not getting enough game time due to the injury he got before," Sebola concluded.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Zakhele Lepasa has returned to the team after a short loan spell at SuperSport United. However, the fans are not convinced he is the right man to lead the team's attacking department and have asked for a change.

Another striker who might also get a chance is Tshegofatso Mabasa who played for Sekhukhune United in the concluded season.

The Sea Robbers have also made several signings to strengthen the team ahead of the new season whereby they are aiming at challenging for domestic competitions as well as the Caf Champions League.

WHAT NEXT: It is now up to Riveiro and his technical team to ensure they have a competitive attacking department.