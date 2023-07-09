Orlando Pirates urged to cancel friendly against Maccabi Tel Aviv side 'representing racism and apartheid' by SA BDS Coalition

Pro-Palestine group has written to Orlando Pirates to ask the Soweto giants not to honour their friendly match against Israeli giants.

Pro-Palestine group calls on Pirates to boycott friendly game

Pirates are in Spain for pre-season preparations

Bucs have a friendly scheduled against Maccabi Tel Aviv

WHAT HAPPENED: Orlando Pirates are in Spain, the home country of their head coach Jose Riveiro, and the Buccaneers will be in Europe for about two weeks. Pirates are set to face Israeli giants Maccabi Tel Aviv in one of their friendly matches.

However, pro-Palestine group, the SA BDS Coalition has reached out to Pirates to ask the club to not play against Tel Aviv on July 13. In a report published in the City Press, the SA BDS Coalition are against the match given South Africa's history with apartheid.

WHAT WAS SAID: "There is nothing friendly about apartheid Israel," as per City Press.

Roshan Dadoo said they made attempts in writing to ask Pirates to not play against Maccabi and have also reached out to the South African Football Association and the continent's football mother body, the Confederation of African Football, among others. However, their plea has fallen on deaf ears.

"We have not had any response from any of them to our call for Pirates to stand against racism and apartheid and cancel their friendly match with a team representing apartheid Israel," said Dadoo.

"If Pirates go ahead with the match they will be complicit in Israeli apartheid and shame football across the continent," Dadoo added.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The group, according to City Press, made reference to last month's incident where 24-year-old Palestinian footballer Omar Qatin was shot and killed by Israeli soldiers.

"Omar was one of the many Palestinians who love the beautiful game. However, life for Palestinian players is reminiscent of that under apartheid South Africa. We call Pirates to heed the call of Palestinian sports people and all Palestinians to not play against apartheid Israeli teams," said the coalition.

WHAT'S NEXT: It remains to be seen whether Pirates will go ahead with the match that is scheduled to take place this Thursday before they take on Ecuadorian outfit Independiente del Valle on July 15 and LaLiga side Las Palmas on 19 July.