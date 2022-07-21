Orlando Pirates unveil 2022-23 home and away jersey

The Buccaneers issued the following statement on Thursday morning

Orlando Pirates and leading global sportswear brand, adidas, today present the newly designed official Orlando Pirates Home and Away jersey for the 2022/23 season.

The new kit pays homage to the Soweto giants as they celebrate 85 years this year. The range consists of two new designs: a Home jersey (charcoal) and an Away jersey (grey & white). The home charcoal jersey features silver accents and logos, alongside red trim on the collar and cuffs. A subtle striping pattern covers the front and sleeves.

The adidas Orlando Pirates Away jersey introduces smart design graphics in white, with accents of grey patterns, black collar and red piping, with the historic “Skull and Crossbones” logo adorning the back of both jerseys, symbolising the club’s roots.

“Our designers ensured that players remain feeling cool on the field of play with a new innovation that optimizes sweat distribution and maximises airflow,” said Bob Maphosa, football sports marketing and PR manager at adidas SA.

The new jersey is made with 100% recycled materials and features the latest in adidas’ temperature regulation innovation, Aeroready – Keep Cool, which is designed to keep players feeling cool, dry, and confident during play by optimizing sweat distribution and maximizing airflow.

“This season signifies a major milestone in the club’s long and proud history, with this being our 85th anniversary year. We are excited to launch the 2022 / 2023 Season jersey with our long-standing technical sponsor adidas,” said Thandi Merafe, Media and PR Manager at Orlando Pirates.

Not only is adidas offering men’s jerseys but to be more inclusive for our fans, this year we have the ladies and kids’ jerseys, which will also keep the fans comfortable and cool as it manages the body’s sweat for a dry feeling the Aeroready– Keep Dry technology.

Orlando Pirates players will wear the new 2022/23 jersey for the first time on the opening weekend of the PSL in August 2022. Jerseys will be available for purchase from today online at www.piratesshop.co.za, at the Orlando Pirates Shop at Orlando Stadium, on the Orlando Pirates App (orlandopiratesfc.com/app) and at adidas retail stores outlets.