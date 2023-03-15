Orlando Pirates unfazed by Lepasa as Bucs loanee returns with SuperSport United - Maela

Orlando Pirates captain Innocent Maela is not worried about facing striker Zakhele Lepasa who is on loan at SuperSport United.

WHAT HAPPENED? Lepasa joined SuperSport in January in search of regular playing time after falling out of favour at Pirates and is set to face the Buccaneers on Saturday when the two teams meet.

The forward scored his first two goals for his new club when his double helped SuperSport to a 2-1 win over Golden Arrows at the start of this month as Matsatsantsa opened a five-point gap between them and third-placed Pirates, who also have ambitions of qualifying for the Caf Champions League.

Lepasa recently revealed that he forced a move out of the Buccaneers for fear of his career stalling, and he could show his parent club what they're missing at the weekend.

However, Maela, who will be in defence, is unfazed about the prospect of Lepasa making life difficult for him and the rest of the back four since he thinks it is the striker who might find it tough.

WHAT DID HE SAY? “We don’t know whom they are going to play, we will see on matchday,” he said.

“We played with Zakes [Zakhele], we know him very well but I don’t think it will make a difference.

“He is with new teammates, new style of play. Ours is to prepare for them collectively and make sure we utilise our strengths and stop their strengths against us.

“We are looking forward to seeing him, he is one of our own but the focus is to make sure we get the three points.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates cannot afford to lose Saturday’s encounter as it will leave them eight points behind second-placed SuperSport with seven games to go, making it difficult to secure Champions League football for next season.

It would be bitter to swallow were Lepasa to contribute to their downfall after the striker fell down the pecking order at the club, with Terrence Dzvukamanja and Kermit Erasmus preferred upfront by coach Jose Riveiro while new signing Souaibou Marou is also angling for game time.

WHAT’S NEXT? Pirates have home advantage as they welcome SuperSport at the Orlando Stadium.