Orlando Pirates transfers: Mabena explains why he rejoined Bucs

Experienced forward Ndumiso Mabena has explained why he returned to Orlando Pirates.

Mabena’s return confirmed on Thursday

Has been training with Bucs for months

Reveals motivation for return

WHAT HAPPENED? Mabena, 35, signed a one-and-a-half-season deal with the club.

His return was made official on Thursday when the Sea Robbers also confirmed the signing of Craig Martin.

Mabena – who recently parted ways with Thwihli Thwahla - signed the deal with the Soweto giants after training with them since September.

WHAT HAS BEEN SAID: "With all that was happening with me and Royal AM, we had to go through a lot," Mabena told Sports Night Amplified, as quoted by iDiski Times.

"But the (Orlando Pirates) chairman opted to take me back, and he said to get a contract here I must give him my clearance and see how we work it out.

"I was happy, I couldn’t say no to him after what I had gone through and what I had gone through with the team with all the silverware before.

"On September 22, I started and joined the team at training. That’s when it started, and I only had to sign recently, now on November 21.

"I think with the chairman wanting me back and me wanting to rejoin the team as well, because I still want to win with the team, and I know I’ve got a lot to offer the team," he explained.

"I was happy despite not having been signed before. I was happy to be part of a team that won the MTN8 and for me to be there to give guidance towards the final.

"I’m happy, that’s why I waited. I’m happy to have signed."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Mabena, who won five trophies, including successive trebles, during his previous spell with the Bucs, is expected to add much-needed experience in the club’s attacking department.

His arrival is set to bring stiff competition to Bienvenu Eva Nga, Kwame Peprah, Zakhele Lepasa, Evidence Makgopa, Terrence Dzvukamanja, and Kermit Erasmus.

Head coach Jose Riveiro has been struggling to find a consistent goal scorer and has had to experiment heavily with Peprah, Eva Nga, Erasmus, and Lepasa.

WHAT NEXT FOR MABENA? Pirates fans will be eager to see whether he can turn into a prolific striker that will assure goals for the club going forward.

The Sea Robbers will face Mamelodi Sundowns on December 30 for their first PSL game after the World Cup break.