Orlando Pirates transfers: Buccaneers legend Vilakazi questions Riveiro's latest signings

Former Orlando Pirates attacker Benedict Vilakazi feels three of the Soweto giants' new signings do not deserve to play for the club.

Pirates have been busy in the transfer market

They have so far signed four players

But a club legend is not convinced

WHAT HAPPENED? Pirates announced the acquisition of four players last week after securing the signatures of Katlego Otladisa, goalkeeper Melusi Buthelezi, Patrick Maswanganyi and little-known Sephelo Baloni who arrived from All Stars FC.

The signings come in as Pirates prepare for bigger responsibilities next season where they will be trying to balance domestic duties with Caf Champions League commitments. Vilakazi has given his verdict on the latest arrivals.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Maswangwanyi is a very good midfielder, it’s rare to get a midfielder like him,” Vilakazi told KickOff.

“From the beginning of the season, I could tell he is a very good player. But my problem is one, Maswangwanyi is a ball player. Remember the Pirates midfield they don’t play, they mark, then pass it to Mako or Maela on the side, or pass it to Xoki or Sibisi at the back. That brings me to the question, what was the reason for Pirates to sign Makhehlene Makhaula?

“The advantage with Makhaula is that he is a hard-working midfielder. He doesn’t lose the ball, he doesn’t play it to the sides all the time and he doesn’t depend on second balls.

“Buthelezi, I don’t know whether they checked his stats before signing him. How can you sign a goalkeeper from a club that is not even in the top eight? But maybe Pirates, they have done their research.”

AND WHAT MORE? Vilakazi further ruled out Otladisa as a correct signing but feels Baloni should be given a chance.

“Otladisa yes, Pirates signed him, but I wouldn’t have done that if I was the Pirates coach. The type of talent that is at Pirates now, Otladisa doesn’t even come close,” Vilakazi said.

“I prefer signing a player based on what I don’t have. I’ve got Thembinkosi Lorch who can take players on and score. A Monnapule Saleng that can create and score, but can Otladisa create and score?

“Baloni is a good player, he needs to be given a chance. I only saw him during the Nedbank Cup. He is brave he can make things happen, but I don’t know if that day he was selling himself. But I feel he needs to be given a chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: There is scrutiny on Jose Riveiro to see if he has been spot-on in the transfer market after his latest acquisitions. The Spaniard arrived at Pirates at the end of June 2022 when most signings had already been done. The players he brought himself like Ndumiso Mabena and Craig Martins flopped, leading to them being offloaded seven months after arriving at the club.

Cameroon striker Souaibou Marou is yet to take off while Kermit Erasmus struggled for consistency although he was key in some matches.

But midfielder Makhehlene Makhaula has become a vital cog in the middle of the park.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants arrived in Rustenburg for the second leg of pre-season training and from there, they will fly out to Spain on Saturday for a tour that ends on July 21.