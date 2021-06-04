Orlando Pirates transfer talk: SuperSport United's Williams would be ideal - Mayoyo

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to the Soweto giants in the forthcoming transfer window

Orlando Pirates legend Innocent Mayoyo believes Ronwen Williams would be a good addition to the Bucs team should he switch from Supersport United in the upcoming transfer season.

The 29-year-old has been linked with a move to the Sea Robbers in order to bolster their goalkeeping department.

The former custodian has welcomed the idea of the SuperSport United player joining the Soweto giants, where Wayne Sandilands, Siyabonga Mpontshane, Elson Sithole, and Richard Ofori are currently on the books.

"I know [Williams] personally because it was me and Simon Ngomane who introduced him to national football, when we traveled with Ama-Binneplaas [locally-based Bafana Bafana players] – that was in 2011," Mayoyo said in a recent interview.

"He was very young then but we took him to Reunion and then Palestine. That's where he started playing for Ama-Binneplaas. Personally, I rate him very highly."

But as Mayoyo puts it, Williams might have some challenges if he opts to join Pirates from the 2021/22 season.

"The only challenge he might have is the club's culture because he played for a club that has never commanded a support base like Pirates," the former goalkeeper continued.

"And the biggest problem at Pirates is patience. There's no goalkeeper that can improve anywhere in the world without patience. That's why most clubs don't change the goalkeeper.

"But, yes, they must sign him because we are struggling as a club. A South African goalkeeper should always play as the number one in big clubs so that it helps when it comes to national team pressure."

Meanwhile, Pirates coach Josef Zinnbauer lauded his players after the Soweto giants secured a 2-1 win over Baroka FC at Peter Mokaba Stadium on Wednesday night.

"Tough game, very hard, good Baroka, a lot of chances, and then towards the end of the game we got the lucky punch," Zinnbauer told SuperSport TV.

Article continues below

"It is important always the three points. We have a game where we needed three points and we have another game on Saturday where we need another three points.

"The season is not finished. But we have to work on a lot of things and I’m happy now we have a better performance than the last game," he continued.

"We have a lot of chance of course and if we score earlier and more then we make it easier for us and then you get more self-confidence for the next game."