Orlando Pirates transfer policy slammed: Bucs aren't planning for the future, says Ngubane

Veteran coach Mlungisi Ngubane has taken a swipe at Orlando Pirates and their transfer strategy, saying they aren't planning for the future.

Pirates have signed some players aged above 30

Ngubane criticises such transfer moves

He says Bucs are not looking into the future

WHAT HAPPENED? Under coach Jose Riveiro, the Buccaneers have signed experienced players like 35-year-old Ndumiso Mabena, Miguel Timm (30) and Kermit Erasmus, who is 32.

Most recently, AmaZulu captain Makhehlene Makhaula has reportedly signed a pre-contract with the Buccaneers. The Usuthu midfielder is 33.

Ngubane says signing such players aged 30 and above shows the Soweto giants are not thinking about the future.

WHAT NGUBANE SAID: “It means Pirates are living on a short-term plan,” Ngubane told KickOff. “Makhaula is already over 30, that's what we call a short-term plan.

“It's a bad thing for a club like Pirates. It's already guaranteed they will not win the league this year, So why do you go out and sign on a pre-contract someone who will be turning 34 next season.

“They have signed Mabena, how old is he? Maybe they believe such players will bring them results we don't know.

“They will tell you an older player have experience, forgetting you can be old but not be able to think.

“An experienced player is one that is able to think when playing football. We don't judge experience by age.

“If they are playing to win something they should have made their plans last season. I don't understand a team that is signing a player that will be turning 34 soon.

“It's clear they are planning for the short term. It's not a long-term plan.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: After being touted as a veteran who will add experience to the Buccaneers squad, Mabena has been struggling for game time. Erasmus has also not been consistent although he was instrumental on their way to the MTN8 triumph.

But Timm has been one of their standout players this season.

Riveiro’s squad also has 36-year-old goalkeeper Siyabonga Mpontshane, Deon Hotto who is 32, 31-year-old Ben Motshwari, and Thabang Monare who at the age of 33 has been blowing hot and cold.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? After recently signing 22-year-old Souaibou Marou, it is to be seen if more players will arrive at Pirates before the January transfer window closes on Tuesday.