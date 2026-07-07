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Thabiso Sesane, Orlando Pirates, February 2026Backpage
Steve Blues

Orlando Pirates transfer out SEVEN players as coach Abdeslam Ouaddou cleans house ahead of the 2026/27 season

Orlando Pirates
Premier Soccer League
Transfers
MTN 8 Cup
Knockout Cup
Cup
CAF Champions League
Siwelele
Sekhukhune United
Durban City
T. Sesane
S. Rasebotja
S. Ndlozi
G. Khoto
S. Khumalo
S. Green
A. Ouaddou

With a Premier Soccer League title defence and a top tier continental campaign to fight, the Buccaneers have started re-shaping their squad to prepare for the upcoming season. The latest announcement follows the already reported exits of Relebohile Mofokeng, Bandile Shandu, Sipho Mbule, Tshegofatso Mabasa, Karim Kimvuidi and Gilberto, meaning an astonishing 13 players from their treble-winning squad have left before the new season begins.

A statement that appeared on Orlando Pirates official website revealed that another tranche of players had exited the club.

The statement read:

Orlando Pirates Football Club can confirm movements around the team ahead of the start of the new season.

The Club can confirm that the following players have left the club to pursue their careers elsewhere:

  • Thabiso Sesane (Siwelele FC)
  • Selaelo Rasebotja (Siwelele FC)
  • Siyabonga Ndlozi (Sekhukhune United)
  • Gomolemo Khoto (Sekhukhune United)
  • Sonwabo Khumalo (Midlands)
  • Blessing Ngiba (Midlands)
  • Seth Green (Durban City)

Each of these players has made a valuable contribution to the Club during their time at Orlando Pirates, both on and off the field, and their efforts have not gone unnoticed.

The Club extends its sincere gratitude to each player for their dedication and professionalism throughout their tenure with us.

On behalf of the entire Orlando Pirates family, the Club wishes these players continued success and fulfilment as they embark on the next chapters of their respective careers.

Orlandopiratesfc.com will continue to provide updates on squad movements as preparations for the new season progress.


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