Orlando Pirates transfer mistake? Palacios suggests why Radiopane decision was a blunder

Ex-Orlando Pirates coach Augusto Palacios believes the Sea Robbers made a mistake by sending Boitumelo Radiopane to Cape Town Spurs on loan.

Radiopane was loaned to Spurs for experience

He has scored eight goals in three matches

Palacios faults the decision by Pirates

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates opted to loan youngster Radiopane to Cape Town Spurs hoping the forward will gain vital experience.

However, ex-Bucs coach Palacios believes it was a mistake to allow the striker leave, insisting the Sea Robbers should have given him a chance to learn at the club.

Furthermore, Palacios mentioned the likes of Lebohang Mokoena, Phumudzo Manenzhe, Gift Leremi and Benedict Vilakazi who developed while with Pirates.

WHAT HE SAID: "Every player who goes to the [Premier Soccer League] needs to have a chance to play for his club. This is my belief. I don't want to contradict anyone, this is what I believe," Palacios told Far Post.

"Remember Leremi, Mokoena, Vilakazi, and Manenzhe, they never had experience, but we didn’t loan them.

"Excellent Walaza was given an opportunity to the senior team. So what’s the difference? There’s no difference.

"He [Boitumelo Radiopane] came from a development team. Why do you have to loan him to get better experience? Why doesn’t he get better experience from the club?"

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates struggled to score for the better part of the ongoing PSL campaign, but they have, seemingly, found a solution of late, scoring nine goals in their last three matches.

Radiopane has scored three goals in the eight matches he has played for Spurs.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates will hope to continue with their great run in front of the goal when they play leaders Mamelodi Sundowns on Saturday.