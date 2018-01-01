Orlando Pirates to offload Wayne Sandilands and sign Dynamos goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani?

The Buccaneers have been linked with a Zimbabwean keeper ahead of the January 2019 transfer window

Dynamos FC goalkeeper Simbarashe Chinani is said to be on the radar of Premer Soccer League (PSL) giants Orlando Pirates.

The 22-year-old shot-stopper has established himself as one of the top keepers in the Zimbabwean Premier Soccer League (ZPSL) while turning out for the Glamour Boys.

Chinani’s agent, Brighton Ushendibaba confirmed the interests from some clubs in South Africa, Tanzania, Saudi Arabia as well as United Arab Emirates (UAE).

“We have received a number of enquiries from South Africa, Tanzania and some from as far as Saudi Arabia and Dubai but we are not talking about that as yet because nothing concrete has materialised," Ushendibaba told Zimbabwean publication, Sunday Mail.

According to a source, who spoke to the publication, Pirates have shown a keen interest in the player, with a plan to use Chinani in the Multichoice Diski Challenge (MDC).

“It’s normal for Simba (Chinani) to attract such interest given his performances at Dynamos in the second half of the season,” he added.

Chinani played an important role in helping the Harare Giants survive relegation from the country's top flight league during the recent 2018 season.

Pirates currently have four experienced goalkeepers on their books namely; Brilliant Khuzwayo, Jackson Mabokgwane, Siyabonga Mpontshane and Wayne Sandilands.

Sandilands, who was left out Pirates' Caf Champions League squad, has already indicated that he is open to leaving Bucs during the upcoming transfer window.

On the other hand, Mabokgwane's contract with the Buccaneers is set to expire at the end of the current campaign.

Article continues below

Khuzwayo was tipped to become Bucs' first-choice keeper when he joined the club on a free transfer after leaving Kaizer Chiefs in June 2018.

However, the former South Africa under-23 international is yet to make his Pirates debut as he is still recovering from a long-term injury.

As a result, Bucs coach Milutin 'Micho' Sredojevic has been rotating Mabokgwane and Mpontshane.