Orlando Pirates to lose Dzvukamanja for free? - agent discusses Nedbank Cup hero's future

Orlando Pirates star Terrence Dzvukamanja's agent Mike Makaab has revealed that he will soon open talks regarding a possible contract extension.

Dzvukamanja's current deal expires in June

Zimbabwean has been impressive for Pirates

Agent revealed the latest

WHAT HAPPENED: Dzvukamanja joined Pirates from Bidvest Wits in 2020 in a deal that is expected to expire at the end of June.

However, the Zimbabwe forward has been impressive for the Sea Robbers since the turn of the year, scoring eight goals in the 18 matches played - including Saturday's winning goal against Sekhukhune United that gave Bucs the Nedbank Cup.

Makaab has now explained why the talks were delayed before shedding light on his plans regarding Dzvukamanja at the club.

WHAT HE SAID: "I will be entering into a discussion with the chairman [Dr. Irvin Khoza]," Makaab told SABC Sport.

"I did not want to be a distraction before the [Nedbank] Cup final. I felt it was important for the players to be focused on an important match.

"My plan is to meet with the club and also discuss all of the players that we represent there – even those that are settled. It’s important to reflect and find out if there’s anything we have to do on our side. We are here to assist the club and the footballers."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Riveiro has hinted he would love to see Dzvukamanja stay at Pirates beyond this season.

The Soweto giants have insisted they will be pushing for the Premier Soccer League title in the 2023/24 campaign and Dzvukamanja might be needed for the course.

Furthermore, Bucs are in Caf Champions League and will be aiming at successfully defending their MTN8 and Nedbank Cup titles.

WHAT NEXT: All parties involved will definitely be wishing to resolve Dzvukamanja's future before the pre-season starts.