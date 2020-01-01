Orlando Pirates to battle with Ajax Amsterdam in Esports club friendly

The two 85-rated teams will face off with the Buccaneers looking to overcome the Sons of the Gods

will be action against Amsterdam in an international friendly game.

The two teams are set to clash in a mini-tournament using the best-of-three format on Wednesday night.

The Buccaneers will be looking to return to winning ways after their international friendly game with French side FC ended in a draw.

Both teams recorded a win each and the other match ended in a draw in a best of three mini-tournament last month.

Pirates will be represented by Muhammad Zaid Patel, who recently took part in the eGaming competition.

The former centre forward won his second consecutive eGaming South Africa title on April 26.

While Ajax will unleash accomplished gamer Dani Hagebeuk, with the Dutch giants set to take on Italian side AS in the Stay At Home Cup semi-finals on Thursday.

Nicknamed the Sons of the Gods, Ajax reached the last four of the Stay At Home Cup after finishing second in Group B.

Hagebeuk has won the eDivisie title two times and he participated in the third FUT Champions Cup in Atlanta, USA earlier this year.

The three games will be streamed live on the Pirates Twitch tv channel.

The first match is scheduled to start at 20:00 South African Time.