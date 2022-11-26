Orlando Pirates' Timm sends message to doubters: Actions are on the field

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm has responded to those who did not believe in him when he joined the Buccaneers.

Timm signed for Orlando Pirates in June

He joined from Marumo Gallants

The player now responds to his doubters

WHAT HAPPENED? The 30-year-old was signed by Pirates from Marumo Gallants in June and immediately established himself as a key player in midfield. The Soweto giants signed him at a time when he was closer to joining Sekhukhune United. Arriving at Pirates from Gallants and attracting the interest of Babina Noko, Timm appeared like a lightweight player. He says some people doubted him but has vowed to silence them with impressive performances.

WHAT TIMM SAID: “Little bit,” Timm told iDiski Times when asked if he felt people doubted him joining the club, "but I don’t pay too much attention to it. I did hear it here and there, and that is okay. Everyone is entitled to their opinion. I know what I do every day and how I live my life. I breathe soccer. Since I joined, Orlando Pirates is my way of life. I tried to be in sync with the club with the way I live, the way I do things and the results will always show on the pitch.

“There’s no use in talking and saying ‘this one likes me, this one doesn’t like me’. Actions are on the field. I know some people weren’t happy. But it is my career, it’s my decision, it’s my choice, which I decided to pick and I didn’t flinch one bit. I was excited about the challenge and I knew it wasn’t going to be easy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Within a few months of joining Pirates, Timm’s popularity tremendously grew and he is already being regarded as one of the best midfielders in the Premier Soccer League this season. It is a term he has also impressed Bafana Bafana coach Hugo Broos who called him up for recent international friendly matches against Mozambique and Angola.

WHAT NEXT FOR TIMM? When the PSL campaign resumes on New Year’s eve, Timm would be hoping to pick up from where he left off. Maintaining good form would also help him keep his Bafana place.