Orlando Pirates’ Timm bullish the Buccaneers have 'depth and enough quality' to challenge Mamelodi Sundowns

Orlando Pirates midfielder Miguel Timm is confident the Buccaneers are now capable of competing against Mamelodi Sundowns.

Sundowns have been dominating the PSL

Chiefs and Pirates have struggled to break that dominance

But Timm feels Bucs are now ready to challenge Downs

WHAT HAPPENED? The Brazilians have enjoyed dominating domestic football in recent years and are currently sitting on a record six straight Premier Soccer League titles. Their supremacy has seen Kaizer Chiefs and Pirates being criticised for struggling to match Masandawana’s competitive level.

But after Pirates made seven signings in the current player transfer window, Timm is convinced they now have players who can give Sundowns a good run for their money.

WHAT WAS SAID: “More than capable [to challenge Sundowns],” Timm said as per Times Live. “I think we have enough depth. And not just enough depth, there's enough quality to compete on all fronts.

“We know injuries come along during the season, so I think when changes are needed, as long as continuity is there in terms of the quality of the game and the style we play, we shouldn't have any issues.

AND WHAT MORE? Timm feels their recent pre-season camp in Spain showed that they can compete against any team in the world.

“It was very productive. We learnt a lot as individuals and as a group. I can confidently say we're on a level of top teams around the world," said Timm.

“I think we tend to downplay that a lot in our country. We tend to undermine ourselves just because people are based in Europe and we're here. We proved as a group that's not the case. That gives us confidence going forward.”

“We need to continue to believe as we did last season, even though things didn't go our way. We need to be more consistent, especially in the first phases and first part of the season.

“I think that's where we lost it. I think if we can correct that it's clear if you look at the second part of our season. We were on a good run and that's because of the understanding and that everyone was in sync with what we were doing.

“I think if we can continue the way we ended last season, we should have a much better chance.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Judging from their pre-season preparations, Pirates appear to have assembled a strong team ahead of next term. During their tour of Spain, they conceded just one goal in three matches while scoring four.

They edged Maccabi Tel Aviv 1-0, before the 3-1 heavy win over Independiente Valle. That was followed by a 0-0 draw with La Liga outfit Las Palmas. If those results and performance are anything to go by, their PSL and continental opponents should brace themselves for a very competitive Pirates.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Buccaneers will have their final weekend of preparations before the start of the 2023/24 season.