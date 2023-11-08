Orlando Pirates’ Thabiso Monyane reveals the team’s fighting spirit despite unconvincing performances

Orlando Pirates secured a 1-0 victory over Sekhukhune United on Tuesday night, marking their return to winning ways in the Premier Soccer League.

• Bucs players did not throw in the towel

• Monyane reveals the team's strategy

• Pirates focus on next task against Chiefs

Article continues below

WHAT HAPPENED: The Buccaneers have endured a string of matches across various competitions in recent weeks, which led to a dip in form and subsequently saw the team bow out of the Carling Knockout Cup and a shock league defeat to rock-bottom Cape Town Spurs.

With their backs against the wall, the Sea Robbers were desperate to see light at the end of the tunnel as they headed into their league encounter against Babina Noko, who were also looking to heal their wounds from their CKO elimination.

However, Bucs fullback Monyane’s strike separated the two sides, leading to a much-needed confidence boost for the Jose Riveiro-led side ahead of this weekend's Soweto Derby.

WHAT WAS SAID: “Much-needed win, we needed it as a team. We worked hard, never giving up, working hard in training sessions, the video sessions you know analysing our games, and this is the result,” Monyane revealed via the Pirates media department.

The 23-year-old went on to explain how much the win means to every individual associated with the club, “We kept on pushing, we never gave up and we came home with the three points, and it was really, really important for the fans, for the supporters, for our families as well as for the badge.

“So, we worked hard and continued pushing, and happy people once again. We deserve to be happy.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The club’s management will be hoping that the positive result will lead to a change of fortunes, as Bucs propelled four places up the log standings to ninth position with one game in hand.

This would also be a sigh of relief for the players, who have come under scrutiny from the Ghost faithful for their inability in front of goal and to secure maximum points.

WHAT’S NEXT: Next on the cards for the Buccaneers is a date with fellow Soweto-rivals, Kaizer Chiefs at FNB stadium on Saturday afternoon.

The Sea Robbers will be fully focused on their preparations over the next few days and will also be keeping a close eye on Amakhosi, who are in action on Wednesday night against Cape Town Spurs.