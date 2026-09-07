Orlando Pirates teenage debutant on facing La Cure Waves in CAF Champions League qualifier - 'We dominated the game. The other team just sat'

Orlando Pirates young defender Cristian Derbyshire feels they can still seal the CAF Champions League preliminary second leg tie in their favour after dominating proceedings in Mauritius.

The Buccaneers were held to a disappointing 0-0 stalemate by a stubborn La Cure Waves in Port Louis on Sunday afternoon at the Côte-d’Or National Sports Complex.

Abdeslam Ouaddou’s charges had an avalanche of chances to gain advantage in the first leg but were let down by their finishing throughout the ninety minutes of play.

Derbyshire, 19, who was given a rare start in his official debut, was critical in how they did not convert opportunities though they can still rectify that when they host Waves in Soweto.

Speaking to the club's internal media, the youngster reflected on the unique challenges of playing on the continent.

“It’s never easy going away from home, especially leaving the country to play outside, it’s not easy,” he told the Pirates media department.

“I think we played well; it’s just that we never took our chances. We dominated the game. The other team just sat. But I think it was a good performance, just not the result we wanted,” Derbyshire added.

His assessment highlighted the tactical approach of the Mauritian hosts, who chose to absorb pressure rather than engage in an open contest.

The young defender is adamant that the dynamic will shift significantly when the two sides meet again on South African soil.

“I feel, if things went the way it did last season, it’s gonna be a bit of a different story but I think this point we got away from home, is gonna be beneficial for us when we go back. Because you know how it is at home,” Derbyshire explained.

Reflecting on the atmosphere in Port Louis, Derbyshire admitted he was surprised by the level of support the South African giants received so far from home.

“It’s nothing I expected. Okay, I thought we far, maybe we’ll get one or two, but I mean we had half of the stadium with us. So, I think that’s also a few roles in how we played. They motivated us; kept us going,” the debutant remarked.

The stalemate leaves the tie finely balanced, but Orlando Pirates remain the heavy favourites to progress to the next stage of the competition.

The decisive leg will be staged at Orlando Amstel Arena on Saturday, 12 September, where Ouaddou will be looking for his strikers to be far more clinical than they were in the first leg.

With Derbyshire having successfully navigated his first senior appearance in a high-pressure continental setting, he will be hoping to retain his place in the starting eleven for the crucial home encounter.