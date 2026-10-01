Orlando Pirates teen Mpho Padime reveals 'big brother' relationship with Relebohile Mofokeng - 'He guides me'

Mpho Padime has established himself as the latest jewel in the Orlando Pirates youth system, following a path blazed by Relebohile Mofokeng.

The young winger, who recently earned his first call-up to the South Africa U23 national side, has credited his predecessor for helping him navigate the pressures of professional football.

Mofokeng, who recently secured a high-profile move to Belgium, has remained a constant presence in Padime's life despite the physical distance between them.

Reflecting on the relationship, Padime highlighted the humility and support he receives from the senior playmaker.

"We all know Rele is a good person," he told the media.

"He’s someone who gives me advice almost every time I speak to him. He guides me because he’s older than me.

"I also want to see myself where he is. We speak a lot, he’s like a big brother to me," Padime stated.

This mentorship has become a cornerstone of Padime's transition into the senior squad, providing him with a blueprint for success as he looks to emulate the trajectory of his friend and former teammate.

The transition from domestic football to the European stage is a challenge Padime is eager to embrace in the future. He revealed that he has been picking Mofokeng's brain regarding the adjustments required to thrive in a foreign league.

"He motivates me [his move to Belgium]. When we were in the Netherlands with the DDC team he paid us a visit, but I spent a bit of time with him before we left," he explained.

According to Padime, the secret to Mofokeng's immediate impact in Belgium boils down to maintaining the same work ethic that earned him a move in the first place.

Sharing the details of their discussions, Padime noted: "I was asking him how he managed to gel in so fast with his new team, being South African and not knowing anyone.

"He said it’s hard work and doing what he was doing in South Africa."

This straightforward advice has resonated with the DDC Player of the Season, who understands that his individual development depends on his output during training and competitive matches for the Buccaneers.

As he integrates into the national team setup, Padime remains focused on the process of improvement. His debut for the senior Pirates side was the culmination of a period of sustained excellence, including leading the reserve team to their first-ever league title.

The youngster feels he is adapting well to his new surroundings both at club and international level.

"Camp has been good. The guys and the coaches have welcomed me well, so yeah, it’s good," he added.

With Mofokeng serving as a distant but reachable mentor, Padime's journey from a promising academy graduate to a cornerstone of the Pirates future appears to be firmly on track.



