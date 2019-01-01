Orlando Pirates target Yacouba turns down Asante Kotoko offer
Influential striker Songne Yacouba has declined an improved extension contract tabled by his club Asante Kotoko, fuelling suspicion of an imminent departure.
The Burkina Faso international, who joined the Porcupine Warriors in January 2018, is reportedly on the radar of many clubs, including Zesco United of Zambia, Orlando Pirates and Egyptian sides Zamalek and Smouha FC.
According to Kotoko’s chief executive officer George Amoako, the club presented a better offer to the 27-year-old player but it was rejected.
“As management, we are ready and committed to making the player (Yacouba) happy so plans are underway to give him a befitting accommodation but he has turned down a better offer we planned giving him, which even includes a vehicle,” Amoako told Graphic Sports.
Despite reports that clubs keep making enquiries on the player, Amoako said that no new offers have been received by Kotoko on behalf of Yacouba.
“We have not received any new offer concerning the player. What we have are the ones which came earlier,” he said.
It remains to be seen if the likes of Pirates will make a genuine attempt to sign the player.
Yacouba scored two goals and provided five assists in Kotoko’s 2019 Caf Confederation Cup campaign.