Orlando Pirates target Yacouba on his way out of Asante Kotoko

The Burkinabe is set to end his two-year stay with the Porcupine Warriors next month

executive chairman Kwame Kyei has revealed the club will soon be parting ways with talisman Songne Yacouba.

With the 28-year-old nearing the end of his contract in February, the Porcupine Warriors have been frantically trying to persuade the Burkinabe to sign a new deal.

The two parties have, however, been unable to reach an agreement due to the player's high financial demands.

"We met him [Yacouba] and his representatives to discuss his contract extension but their demands can't be fulfilled by Kotoko," Kyei said, as reported by Kickgh.

"Before God and man, we can't pay the $150,000 [€135,247] he has been demanding since we started negotiations.

"Kotoko can't pay such amount of money for his contract renewal.

"His contract will end soon and he will leave the club because he is not ready to agree to our terms."

Yacouba joined Kotoko on a two-year deal in 2018.

Last December, he emerged as the most exciting player in the Premier League in a nationwide survey by the African Sports Centre for Data, Research and Technology (ASC).

The striker has been linked to Zambian sides Nkana FC and Zesco United, Libyan outfit Al Hilal and in . Last year, Kotoko turned down separate bids from Pirates for the attacker.

