Orlando Pirates target De Reuck: I am a Kaizer Chiefs fan and always wanted to play for them

The Cape Town born defender has declared his love for Amakhosi although he has no intentions of joining them yet

Rushine de Reuck has been one of the Premier Soccer League's top performers in this campaign and is regarded as 's standout player so far in this campaign.

The defender has been in excellent form for Maritzburg this season, featuring 29 times and has largely helped them to sixth position on the log and also played a vital role in the Telkom Knockout where the Eric Tinkler coached side finished as runners-up.

Despite his scintillating campaign, De Reuck has refused to take credit for the Team of Choice's dramatic change in fortunes after surviving relegation via the Play-Off's last term.

"Obviously I am very happy with my progress this season particularly, I've outdone myself on the goals I had set and what I wanted to reach. I am very happy," De Reuck told Goal.

"I am very happy with that I have also contributed towards the team this season.

"I am also very blessed to have played over the years with guys like Bevan Fransman, Siyanda Xulu, Pogiso Sanoka, Brian Onyango, Nazier Allie and all the other guys who I've learned from.

"And also, the coaches I have worked under, all of them believed in me and gave me a chance to show what I can do.

"I also feel like sometimes I am lucky to be singled out in my team. We all play together, and I don't play as an individual and for individual awards.

"So, credit must go to everybody because we are doing well as a team, if we were not then nobody would be even speaking about me."

De Reuck's performances have not gone unnoticed, with reports linking him with rivals, and .

The defender also revealed he grew up supporting and has no intention of joining any of their PSL rivals as he's set his sight on a move to Europe.

"I have played in Europe before and I know what it takes to be there," the 24-year-old defender added.

"When I was there, football-wise, I felt I was ready. I matched them and competed well against them and I did well for myself.

"But I struggled mentally because I started missing home and that was a big factor in me coming back.

"But like I said, I know what it takes, and I feel I am ready to take that step again in my career give Europe another try again and see what I can achieve there.

"You know when you young and your father supports whichever team and you end up supporting whatever team as well, so my father supported in and Kaizer Chiefs in and because of that I supported them too.

"So, Chiefs has always been a team that I wanted to play for, but I am obviously not thinking about that now because I set my sight on returning to Europe."

The Cape Town-born defender began his career at Pacos de Ferreira in before returning to join Hellenic in the Western Cape's ABC Motsepe League.

He also attended unsuccessful trials at FC Nordsjælland in as a 20-year-old in 2016.