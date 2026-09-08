Orlando Pirates target 'baller' Marumo Gallants midfielder - 'They have been after him for the past few weeks'

Orlando Pirates are looking to strengthen their midfield options further and have set their sights on Marumo Gallants standout Bheki Mabuza.

The interest comes as a surprise to many, as the player had not been previously linked with a move to the Soweto giants. However, it appears that the Buccaneers have been working quietly behind the scenes to secure the services of the versatile 23-year-old before the transfer window concludes.

A source revealed to Soccer Laduma the full extent of the interest from the Mayfair side.

“Pirates have been after him for the past few weeks," he told the publication.

"That boy is a baller. That's why he played so many games last season.

"He plays around the midfield, like he can play as an 8 or 10, and even as a 6," he concluded.

Mabuza has been a consistent performer for Bahlabane Ba Ntwa, establishing himself as a reliable presence in the middle of the park.

During the previous campaign, the midfielder racked up an impressive 32 appearances across all competitions, scoring three goals and providing one assist.

His ability to adapt to various roles within the midfield and attacking units has made him an attractive prospect for Pirates, who are constantly looking for tactical flexibility in their players.

The deal appears to be reaching its final stages, with reports suggesting that the formalities could be concluded in the coming days as various media outlets believing Mabuza may undergo his medical this week, potentially paving the way for the deal's conclusion.

Despite the seemingly advanced nature of the discussions, official confirmation remains pending from both camps involved in the transaction.

If the move is completed as expected, Mabuza will join a competitive midfield department at Orlando Pirates.

His arrival would provide significant depth as the club balances domestic commitments with their ambitions in the CAF Champions League.

The Buccaneers have already been active in the market, adding promising talent to their development structures and first-team squad, and Mabuza represents another piece of the puzzle for a side looking to dominate South African football once again in the 2026/27 season.