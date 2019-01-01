Orlando Pirates taking Kaizer Chiefs match like an ordinary PSL encounter - Maela

The Bucs left-back has urged his teammates to be calm as they prepare for the Soweto derby

defender Innocent Maela has explained why they are not taking their clash with arch-rivals as an opportunity for revenge.

The two Premier Soccer League ( ) giants are set to lock horns on Saturday afternoon and Maela has stated that the last weekend’s Telkom Knockout Cup defeat to Amakhosi is a thing of the past as they just want the three points.

“We are feeling strong, we are feeling confident and we know that if we keep going, working hard in training, and implementing our game model results will come our way,” Maela told SuperSport TV on Thursday.

“No, it’s not about revenge but it’s just one of the PSL matches. We have to go out there and ensure we play well. We have to implement our model well.

“We have to go out there and ensure we trust each other, we know if we do that we are capable of getting the results.”

The match is one of the biggest in the PSL calendar drawing massive crowds from all corners of the country, but the Witbank-born defender takes the encounter just like any in their fixture schedule.

“I think it’s very important for us as players to remember that we’re playing the match and not the occasion. The occasion is for the supporters to enjoy and for us as players, we have to ensure we play the match the way we should,” added the Bafana Bafana defender.

“The way we know how to play the match and we will see what happens after Saturday, but for us as players, we have to remain calm, concentrate on the tactics and just play the match.”

With the likes of Happy Jele and Mthokozisi Dube suspended for the eagerly anticipated clash at FNB Stadium, Mokwena could opt for Abel Mabaso and Justice Chabalala to partner with Maela and Ntsikelelo Nyauza at the back.