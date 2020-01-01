Orlando Pirates take aim at DC United in eSports club friendly

The Buccaneers will be facing European teams in the coming weeks to keep their fans entertained

are set to take on DC United in two anticipated eSports international friendly matches on Friday.

The Buccaneers will meet the former Major League Soccer ( ) Cup champions twice with the aggregate score to determine the winner of the match.

Pirates will be represented by a former striker Muhammad Patel, who has turned into a professional gamer.



While Senegalese gamer Mohamed Alioune Diop, who is actually a former Pirates eSports team player, is set to represent United.

More teams

The first encounter between the two 85 rated teams will start at 18h00 South African time.

Pirates' Brand and Sponsorship manager Joseph Bertrand explained that the aim is to keep South Africans entertained as the country will be in a lockdown due to the ongoing worldwide coronavirus outbreak.



“Our aim here by doing Fifa matches is to get our football fans to be entertained during the lockdown, and still see their team play on the international stage versus clubs from all over the world," Bertrand said.

The 21-day lockdown is 's bid to stop the coronavirus pandemic in its tracks with the Premier Soccer League ( ) having been suspended due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Article continues below

"eSports enables us to do this. We played FC Sion (CH) last weekend, and have DC United on Friday. We are planning to play other European teams in the next few weeks during the lockdown," he added.



Pirates will be looking to return to winning ways after losing 4-2 to Swiss side FC Sion in the Ultimate Quaranteam tournament on Sunday.

One can watch the matches between Bucs and United live on this link https://www.twitch.tv/dcunitedofficial.