Orlando Pirates sweating over Lorch fitness ahead of Soweto Derby

Orlando Pirates might play Kaizer Chiefs on Saturday in the Soweto Derby without their star attacker Thembinkosi Lorch.

Lorch a doubt for Soweto Derby

The attacker recently made a return from injury

Lorch to be subjected to late fitness test

WHAT HAPPENED: The attacker seemingly aggravated his problematic knee injury in Pirates' 2-1 Premier Soccer League win over Maritzburg United. Lorch was substituted in that game and his rating was not impressive.

With the Soweto Derby against perennial rivals Kaizer Chiefs less than 24 hours away, the Buccaneers are now sweating over the fitness of their star man.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Bucs coach Jose Riveiro will once again be absent from the bench as he sits out the last game in his red-card suspension," the club's media team updated.

"The Spaniard could be joined on the sidelines by several members of the Pirates playing personnel, who are doubtful starters on Saturday.

"Goodman Mosele and Thembinkosi Lorch each left the field prematurely over the last two games and might not feature, joining the likes of Nkosinathi Sibisi and Richard Ofori on the sidelines."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Lorch recently returned to Pirates after a nagging knee injury. He played a vital role as the Sea Robbers defeated second-tier side All Stars 2-0. The Bafana attacker scored the second goal after Monnapule Saleng had opened the scoring.

If Lorch returns to the sidelines, it will be a massive blow for Bucs in their bid to win the Nedbank Cup and push for the Caf Champions League qualification.

WHAT NEXT: Pirates fans are anxiously awaiting the final fitness test to determine whether Lorch will play on Saturday.