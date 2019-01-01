Orlando Pirates supporters react as Zamalek SC fans turn against Sredojevic

The former Bucs coach is under pressure in Egypt after about four months since leaving South Africa

Egyptian giants lost 2-1 to struggling side ENPPI on Monday.

Zamalek head coach Milutin Sredojevic is already under immense pressure at the club, after just one disappointing result.

We take a look at the social media reaction, where South African followers are pointing out how Zamalek have won three, drawn one and lost one match in the league so far.

This is a type form which supporters would be relatively happy with, or at least they believe they would excuse one unusual result such as the defeat at ENPPI.

There are also Bucs fans having a laugh at the situation, because Sredojevic left Pirates under controversial circumstances. The Serbian mentor stated he had to leave for personal reasons, as rumours spread about the health of his mother and then Sredojevic ended up signing for Zamalek a day later.

This left a bitter taste on many Pirates fans mouths with regard to Sredojevic's legacy at their club.

On the other hand, there are Pirates supporters pointing out their supporters should still respect Micho for all he has done for their club.

We also take a look at how Zamalek fans are reacting to their poor result, and we ponder how Sredojevic's future in will affect Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena's future in Soweto.

This Zamalek fans are spoiled look at the form and they want Micho out#micho_out pic.twitter.com/pHYHyUu9uY — Toti Janse van Vuuren (@JanseToti) November 26, 2019

When heard Micho is in trouble with the fans of Zamalek#micho_out pic.twitter.com/3wzHUKHJSj — Rachel mkomazi (@rachy_queen) November 26, 2019

Pirates fans will be disappointed to know that the President of Zamalek blames the players for the loss pic.twitter.com/ccBWlpDdjW — 🅵🆁🅰🅽🅲🅾 (@Zuks_Franco) November 26, 2019

These ones are really having chest pains. The pain inflicted by #Judas is really deep. Weren’t they the ones laughing & celebrating with #Micho when he won a cup with #Zamalek saying we are the problem. Please #Zebras deal with your chest pains & we too will deal with our issues — IG:FumaniNShilubana (@FumaniShilubana) November 26, 2019

But Zamalek fans are spoiled, man delivered a trophy. He has qualified them for the group stages of CAFCL, he's only lost once in 5 games. — Project 2020 We Move (@FootballTshepo) November 26, 2019

Micho lost 3 games since August.



Position 4,

3W 1D 1L



Zamalek fans wants him out. If he was at Pirates, they will be gassing him up like he is Rinus Michels. 😂😂😂 — Black is Gold, It's Beautiful Ngwana wa Pa le Mma (@BlackisGoldz) November 26, 2019

So micho thought hurting more than 1 million people will bring him luck at Zamalek — Lebza (@Lebogang_Bucs) November 26, 2019

Mortada Mansour: We'll turn the matter for the government. if they accept, Zamalek will play the game. https://t.co/ucCSmt1MaW — Africans Got Football (@AGF_football) November 26, 2019

Zamalek SC 🇪🇬 board have decided not to play the CAF Super Cup in .



The White Knights have been pitted against Espérance de Tunis 🇹🇳 for the Super Cup in Doha, on 14 February 2020.#TotalCAFSC pic.twitter.com/qG8gPOuZGR — N U H U 🐝 (@NuhuAdams_) November 26, 2019

I'm really disappointed at @orlandopirates supporters for being happy tht Zamalek supporters want @michocoach sacked. After all he's done for us by redeeming our dignity this is how u treat him?? @michocoach I know u'll bounce back u 1 of th best coaches in Africa. — Sello L Kgole (@kgole_sello) November 26, 2019

Ouch, micho is in trouble down at zamalek 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/pbZONRbva5 — I'm Ⓜ️otlokwa🇿🇦 (@SPK_FAN) November 26, 2019

The referee helped Zamalek team in the match and gave him a free penalty kick but Ennpi team was stronger and won at the end of the game #انبي_دق_حكام_الزمالك — Rawan 🦅♥️ (@Rawan06075152) November 25, 2019

What's happening there by Zamalek SC? pic.twitter.com/nFSG4YTSJh — JWR (@NAVIGATOR835) November 26, 2019

A message from zamalek fans on Twitter want you to go away from Zamalek because you are a failed man and not worthy of training Zamalek club and you want to make sure to search on Twitter on #ميتشو_لازم_يمشي this trend on Twitter now so you must leave from Zamalek out micho😠😠🤬 — Omar Hany (@omerhany999) November 25, 2019