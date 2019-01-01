Zamalek

Orlando Pirates supporters react as Zamalek SC fans turn against Sredojevic

The former Bucs coach is under pressure in Egypt after about four months since leaving South Africa

Egyptian giants Zamalek lost 2-1 to struggling side ENPPI on Monday.

Zamalek head coach Milutin Sredojevic is already under immense pressure at the club, after just one disappointing result.

We take a look at the social media reaction, where South African followers are pointing out how Zamalek have won three, drawn one and lost one match in the league so far.

This is a type form which Orlando Pirates supporters would be relatively happy with, or at least they believe they would excuse one unusual result such as the defeat at ENPPI.

There are also Bucs fans having a laugh at the situation, because Sredojevic left Pirates under controversial circumstances. The Serbian mentor stated he had to leave South Africa for personal reasons, as rumours spread about the health of his mother and then Sredojevic ended up signing for Zamalek a day later.

This left a bitter taste on many Pirates fans mouths with regard to Sredojevic's legacy at their club.

On the other hand, there are Pirates supporters pointing out their supporters should still respect Micho for all he has done for their club.

We also take a look at how Zamalek fans are reacting to their poor result, and we ponder how Sredojevic's future in Egypt will affect Pirates coach Rulani Mokwena's future in Soweto.

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

 

