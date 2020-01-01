Orlando Pirates superfan Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies

He was one of the leading Buccaneers cheerleaders and he was found dead at his home in Mpumalanga

Prominent supporter Mandla Sindane has died.

Sindane, popularly known as Mgijimi, was found dead at his home in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning after complaining of an undisclosed ailment the previous night.

His brother Bonginkosi confirmed the superfan’s death.

More teams

“What happened is that he arrived home yesterday as he always used to do especially since we are in lockdown he spent more time at home and was not moving around much,” Bonginkosi told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.

“He stayed somewhere at his own place and he got [at our parents’] home. He was complaining that he was not feeling well and he asked our parents to pray for him. Our father and mother are church elders.

“Then they laid their hands on him and told him that he would be fine. He was complaining about symptoms of normal flu and that he was not feeling well.”

Sindane is said to have then gone back to the place where he was staying alone to retire for the night.

When the family went to check on him on Tuesday morning, they knocked on his door but received no response, before they forced entry into his house where they found him dead.

Orlando Pirates eMalahleni branch secretary‚ Puleng Semela‚ also confirmed Sindane’s death.

“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” said Semela as per Sowetan Live.

“According to his father they found him in his place where he was staying at around 11 am. He had left the family [the day before] and he went to go and sleep where he was staying in eMalahleni.”

Sindane is remembered for following Orlando Pirates around and in January 2019 he was in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe for their Caf group match against which ended 0-0.

Tributes for the passionate fan have been pouring in.

Once. Always.

The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of its staunchest and most active supporters Mandla Sindane. Rest In Peace, Mgijimi #RIPmgijimi

#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/bDM9a1FOLV — Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 28, 2020

Condolences to the family and friends of @orlandopirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane



Your presence and spirit will be sorely missed at our stadiums #RIPmgijimi pic.twitter.com/hCCvrB9vqE — SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 28, 2020

He loved his football so much...He dearly loved his @orlandopirates with all his heart and would travel countrywide to watch his beloved team!!



It won't be the same skhokho!! It wont!!



Hamba kahle "MGIJIMI!!"

RIP Mandla Sindane#RIPMgijimi pic.twitter.com/91r5eumzJ1 — robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 28, 2020