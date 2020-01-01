Orlando Pirates superfan Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane dies
Prominent Orlando Pirates supporter Mandla Sindane has died.
Sindane, popularly known as Mgijimi, was found dead at his home in eMalahleni, Mpumalanga on Tuesday morning after complaining of an undisclosed ailment the previous night.
His brother Bonginkosi confirmed the superfan’s death.
“What happened is that he arrived home yesterday as he always used to do especially since we are in lockdown he spent more time at home and was not moving around much,” Bonginkosi told Marawa Sports Worldwide on Metro FM.
“He stayed somewhere at his own place and he got [at our parents’] home. He was complaining that he was not feeling well and he asked our parents to pray for him. Our father and mother are church elders.
“Then they laid their hands on him and told him that he would be fine. He was complaining about symptoms of normal flu and that he was not feeling well.”
Sindane is said to have then gone back to the place where he was staying alone to retire for the night.
When the family went to check on him on Tuesday morning, they knocked on his door but received no response, before they forced entry into his house where they found him dead.
Orlando Pirates eMalahleni branch secretary‚ Puleng Semela‚ also confirmed Sindane’s death.
“I can confirm that he has passed on‚” said Semela as per Sowetan Live.
“According to his father they found him in his place where he was staying at around 11 am. He had left the family [the day before] and he went to go and sleep where he was staying in eMalahleni.”
Sindane is remembered for following Orlando Pirates around South Africa and in January 2019 he was in Bulawayo, Zimbabwe for their Caf Champions League group match against FC Platinum which ended 0-0.
Tributes for the passionate fan have been pouring in.
Once. Always.— Orlando Pirates FC (@orlandopirates) July 28, 2020
The Club is saddened to learn of the passing of one of its staunchest and most active supporters Mandla Sindane. Rest In Peace, Mgijimi #RIPmgijimi
#OnceAlways pic.twitter.com/bDM9a1FOLV
Condolences to the family and friends of @orlandopirates supporter Mandla 'Mgijimi' Sindane— SuperSport United FC (@SuperSportFC) July 28, 2020
Your presence and spirit will be sorely missed at our stadiums #RIPmgijimi pic.twitter.com/hCCvrB9vqE
He loved his football so much...He dearly loved his @orlandopirates with all his heart and would travel countrywide to watch his beloved team!!— robertmarawa (@robertmarawa) July 28, 2020
It won't be the same skhokho!! It wont!!
Hamba kahle "MGIJIMI!!"
RIP Mandla Sindane#RIPMgijimi pic.twitter.com/91r5eumzJ1
Rest in peace #mgijimi football has lost. pic.twitter.com/UKjLAj15Of— MorokaSwallowsFC (@Moroka_Swallows) July 28, 2020
Tjovitjo Mgijimi.— SaddamLocksmithMaake (@SaddamMaake) July 28, 2020
Thanks for dedicating your life to football. For being there for your club through dark and brighter days. You've been a true Buccaneer! Condolences to your family, Pirates fans and your friends. Rest In Peace Sandile 'Mgijimi' Sindane #RIPMgijimi pic.twitter.com/fzQxS5CFJS