Orlando Pirates super-sub Lorch applauded by Motshwari after MTN8 triumph

It was another come-from-behind victory for the Buccaneers as they claimed their first major trophy in six years

midfielder Ben Motshwari has hailed Thembinkosi Lorch’s influence in Saturday’s 2-1 MTN8 victory over Bloemfontein at Moses Mabhida Stadium, but quickly reminded his teammates to turn their attention to the Premier Soccer League campaign.

After Siphelele Luthuli's early opener for Celtic, Pirates hit back via Deon Hotto just after the half-hour mark, before substitute Lorch converted from the penalty spot for the Pirates winner eight minutes into the second half.

Lorch was a surprise inclusion on the bench after the club had given an impression that he still had more time on the sidelines following medical procedure on his knee.

Even coach Josef Zinnbauer had earlier last week totally ruled Lorch out of the match but Motshwari saluted his teammate for an effective outing.

"We played well, especially in the first half. Coming back from 1-0 to victory. And in the second half, we got an early one and I just want to applaud Lorch for coming in, creating a penalty especially after him undergoing knee surgery,” Motshwari told Pirates media.

“And getting a penalty as well, I think he did well for us today. I just want to applaud him and the rest of the guys. We did well in the second half as well as we scored the goal. I wish they [fans] were here to celebrate with us.

“This one was very much important not only for us players but everyone who was involved; the management, fans, our families and for us players. It had been a long time since the club last won a trophy and for us, this group bringing it home, I think they [fans] would be proud of us.”

For a fourth successive match, Pirates came from behind to avoid defeat and crucially this time, they notched an important victory to clinch their first major piece of silverware since lifting the 2014 Nedbank Cup.

While Pirates are still in celebratory mood, Motshwari has reminded his teammates of league business.

Fourth-placed Pirates host on Wednesday as they seek to recover from points lost in their last two matches that have ended in draws.

“Focus has to shift to the league now and try to get maximum points,” said Motshwari.