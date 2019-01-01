Orlando Pirates suffer double injury blow as Nyauza and Pule face spell on sidelines

The Buccaneers will be hoping that the duo recover in time for the match against Lidoda Duvha

have provided an injury update ahead of their final match of the year.

The Buccaneers are set to take on Black in match at the 2010 Fifa World Cup training facility, Orlando Stadium on December 21.

The Soweto giants have revealed that defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza is out nursing a hamstring injury through their official website.

"The Bucs medical team has revealed the full extent of the injury to defender Ntsikelelo Nyauza," a club statement read.

"Nyauza was forced to be replaced early in the second half in Pirates’ 2-all draw against FC last weekend in what appeared to be a hamstring injury.".

However, the former Platinum Stars player, who has made nine league appearances in the league this season, is expected to be out for less than a week.

"According to the medical team, Ntsiki has indeed suffered a hamstring strain but the good news is that it’s a minor injury," the club added.

"The 29-year old has suffered a Grade 1 strain and is expected to be out for between 4-5 days as he works closely with the rehabilitation staff."

Furthermore, Bucs disclosed that attacking midfielder Vincent Pule also picked up an injury in the same game against Baroka FC.

The 27-year old player has suffered a Grade Two hamstring strain and he is expected to be out of action for seven to 10 days.

Lastly, the Houghton-based club also announced that Zambian striker Justin Shonga is nursing a thigh injury, while French goalkeeper Joris Delle is fighting a fever.

Pirates, who have a new coach in German tactician Jose Zinnbauer, will be looking to ensure that they finish the year in the top eight with a win over Leopards.