Orlando Pirates supporters were left disappointed when they saw Orlando Pirates bow out of the Caf Champions League on Friday night.

Pirates bomb out of Caf Champions League

Galaxy inflict pain on the Buccaneers

Bucs lost on penalties after a 1-1 aggregate score-line

WHAT HAPPENED: Pirates suffered an embarrassing exit from the Caf Champions League on Friday night when they were booted out by Botswana side Jwaneng Galaxy in the last round of qualification.

Pirates came into the tie trailing 1-0 from the first-leg clash and they repeated that score-line at the Orlando Stadium and the match had to be decided on penalties. Galaxy were perfect in the shoot-out as they converted all of their spot kicks.

Jose Riveiro withdrew Zakhele Lepasa and threw in Evidence Makgopa in his place on the hour-mark. That change proved to be a masterstroke by the Pirates mentor as he opened the scoring for the hosts in the 66th minute, much to the relief of those who were on the edge of their seats at the Orlando Stadium. This was Makgopa's maiden goal of the season across all competitions.

It was not meant to be for Pirates as they succumbed to Galaxy in the penalty shoot-out - losing 5-4.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates failed to return to the Champions League group stages for the first time since the 2018/19 season.

The elimination from Africa's premier club tournament has piled pressure on Riveiro who had seen his side lose three games in a row across all competitions before facing Galaxy on Friday.

WHAT'S NEXT: Pirates will now shift their focus to the Premier Soccer League where they will look to challenge runaway defending champions Mamelodi Sundowns.

They will also face Sundowns in the MTN8 final on October 7 and also compete in the Carling Knockout and Nedbank Cup having clinched a cup double last season under Riveiro.