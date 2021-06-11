'Orlando Pirates style more important than trophies for fans' - Arendse

The retired star has hit out at fans whom he feels will be happy wit beautiful football even if the club wins nothing

Former Orlando Pirates winger Tyren Arendse has hit out at fans supporting the Premier Soccer League side, claiming they value the style of play over trophies.Arendse revisited his time with Bucs, a time when the fans were satisfied just because of the style, even though the club did not win a league trophy.

"You remember when I was there, we never won anything for two seasons, but people enjoyed the way we played, which is why ‘The Happy People’ thing started," Arendse told Kick-Off.com.

"Two years in a row, we were second [on the log], but people were not complaining because of the style of play. I think it looks like the style of play is more important than winning trophies at Pirates.

"If you play beautiful football and do not win anything, they will be happy, because that is what happened with Kosta Papic. The problem with supporters is that sometimes they just don’t know what they want.

"With us, they were happy with the style of play but all these years later I have nothing to show my kids for my time at Pirates, besides talk that we made the people happy."

Arendse also defended coach Josef Zinnbauer, who has been under continued criticism, and said the German has done a commendable job.

The coach helped Pirates win MTN Cup and thus ended a six-year wait for trophies when he took charge of the club.

He has also guided them to the quarter-finals of the Caf Confederations Cup and the Nedbank Cup.

"If he is being judged based on results, then he has a pass mark of 70% because he came out with a trophy," he added.

"Nowadays coaches are rated on what they won and not the style of play. Only Sundowns have gotten the right combination now, playing good football and winning trophies, but it took patience to get there.



"Is the style of play more important than winning trophies? Okay, the style of play was not what Pirates expected all the time, but in terms of results, there was an improvement because the team won a cup.

Arendse, who featured for Pirates under Papic between 2004 and 2006 scoring 16 goals in 32 starts, was unfortunate not to win a trophy with the club. He pointed out why he would prioritise trophies over the style of play anytime.

"At [Mamelodi] Sundowns and Santos, I got medals but at Pirates I got nothing. Priorities are different to different people, but in professional sport, the benchmark should be winning because there is no trophy for possession or nice football," he continued.

"That trophy counts a lot because it will be recorded under the club’s honours, not the style of play."

As Zinnbauer's Pirates future remain uncertain, fans have at times threatened to push for his exit through protests.