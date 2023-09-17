Orlando Pirates stunned by Jwaneng Galaxy in Caf Champions League tie

Jwaneng Galaxy pulled off an upset when they claimed a 1-0 win over Orlando Pirates in a Caf Champions League match on Sunday afternoon.

Pirates resumed their Caf Champion League campaign

They were in Botswana to face Jwaneng Galaxy

The Buccaneers were stunned 1-0

WHAT HAPPENED? Zimbabwean forward Daniel Msendami scored to separate the two sides in the 21st minute in a second preliminary round first-leg match played at the National Stadium in Gaborone, Botswana.

It was a difficult outing for the Buccaneers who struggled to cause any real threat to their hosts.

Pirates coach Jose Riveiro surprisingly started fringe players Lesedi Kapinga and Souaibou Marou and it was an opportunity for the two to show they deserve to regularly play, while Deon Hotto kept his place in the team.

Article continues below

Goalkeeper Richard Ofori was also in the line-up but saw the Soweto giants concede for the first time in the Champions League this season.

ALL EYES ON: With Zakhele Lepasa and Patrick Maswanganyi unavailable, there were expectations that Marou would carry attacking responsibilities for the Buccaneers.

But the Cameroonian attacker struggled to lead Pirates upfront and that could affect Riveiro's trust in him.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Following Sunday's defeat, the Sea Robbers left themselves with a task to overturn the result when they host Galaxy in the home leg on September 29.

It will be a test of character for Pirates when they welcome the Botswana champions.

Sunday's defeat could have left some of their fans as well as neutrals doubting their Champions League credentials, the sentiments they have to change at home.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES? The Soweto giants have two demanding domestic matches against Mamelodi Sundowns and Stellenbosch FC upcoming before they host Galaxy for the second-leg clash at Orlando Stadium.