Orlando Pirates’ struggles not fooling Golden Arrows skipper Zuke, who expresses Erasmus concern

Golden Arrows captain Thabani Zuke is not reading anything into Orlando Pirates’ attacking problems and fears striker Kermit Erasmus could hurt them.

WHAT HAPPENED? Arrows host the Buccaneers in a Premier Soccer League match at Princess Magogo Stadium on Tuesday. Arriving in KwaMashu battling goal-scoring woes that saw them manage just one goal in their last four games across all competitions, Pirates appear to have a serious crisis upfront.

But Zuke still regards Pirates as a dangerous team and is refusing to buy into the Soweto giants’ woes. He feels they could be up for a torrid evening from Erasmus who was on target in the Soweto giants’ 1-1 draw with AmaZulu last Friday.

WHAT THEY SAID: “We have told ourselves that Pirates' recent failure to score isn't something we must rely on,” Zuke told Sowetan Live.

“We know that Pirates have struggled to score in their past few games but that doesn't mean they can't hurt us. Pirates are still dangerous because they have quality strikers like Erasmus who can use both feet to shoot, so we are not obsessed about their failure to score goals of late.

“We have hardly lost a game in the past two months. The confidence we have is unbelievable and that's what you need when you come up against a big team like Pirates.”

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Pirates invested in strikers this season, signing Bienvenu Eva Nga, Erasmus and Evidence Makgopa who could make his debut on Tuesday after recovering from a long-term injury. The Buccaneers also have in their squad Zakhele Lepasa, Kwame Peprah who has fallen down the pecking order and Terrence Dzvukamanje who has been battling fitness issues. Jose Riveiro's team now appears stable at the back where they used to have many problems and have conceded the third-least number of goals in the current campaign.

WHAT NEXT FOR PIRATES FORWARDS? Riveiro’s immediate task is to make his forwards fire from all cylinders and rectify their attacking frailties. That is to be seen against Arrows.