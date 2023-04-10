Orlando Pirates strikers served memo by Dondol! 'Khune & Williams top keepers but Sphamandla Dumede will be great'

Dondol coach Vincent Rammoni has lauded goalkeeper Sphamandla Dumede, stating he will soon be as good as Itumeleng Khune or Ronwen Williams.

Dondol are in Nedbank Cup quarter-finals

Rammoni happy with Dumede heroics

Explains why shot-stopper will become top keeper

WHAT HAPPENED: The ABC Motsepe outfit are the only team outside the Premier Soccer League in the Nedbank Cup quarter-finals.

Goalkeeper Dumede has been excellent for Dondol after his heroics helped his team defeat big guns SuperSport United and AmaZulu en route to the last eight.

Ahead of their clash against Pirates on Saturday, Rammoni suggested Dumede is already top custodian but is still learning his trade.

WHAT HE SAID: "I can't compare my goalkeeper to Itumeleng Khune or Ronwen Williams, those are top keepers," Rammoni told iDiski Times.

"Spha is still a child he is learning. He will be a great keeper for the country in the future. I think that’s the best possible answer that I can give.

"He can distribute, he can read the game, he is a top shot-stopper. It says to answer to anyone else that Spha is still young he will grow. There’s still much room for improvement. I think he is a top keeper for the level that we are playing."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Dumede is expected to be in goal on Saturday against Orlando Pirates in the Nedbank Cup clash at the Peter Mokaba Stadium in Polokwane.

The winner of the competition will represent South Africa in the Caf Confederation Cup next season.

WHAT NEXT: Dondol are optimistic about eliminating another giant to make it into the last four.