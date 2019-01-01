People don’t give Dan Malesela the credit he deserves, says Orlando Pirates winger Thembinkosi Lorch

Despite winning two major PSL awards on Sunday, the 25-year-old attacker is still disappointed after failing to win a trophy with Bucs

Orlando Pirates forward Thembinkosi Lorch reflected on the team's disappointing 2018/19 campaign in which they failed to win a major trophy/

The Bloemfontein-born attacker also congratulated TS Galaxy coach Dan Malesela for winning the Nedbank Cup after beating Kaizer Chiefs in the final on Saturday night.

“It was disappointing that we didn’t get anything as a team. But I believe we had a good season and were just unfortunate not to lift a trophy because you get judged on what you bring to the table,” Lorch told Phakaaathi.

“But we had a good one and just unfortunate that we have nothing to show for it. We lost on penalties in the MTN8, Telkom Knockout, and Nedbank Cup,” he added.

Lorch, who had a brilliant season, won the Player of the Season and Player’s Player of the Season accolades at the Awards ceremony.

The international praised Malesela, who coached him at Cape Town All Stars in the National First Division (NFD).

“To be honest I am really happy for him (Malesela). He is one of the best coaches in the country. It is just that people don’t give him the credit he deserves,” he reacted.

“Even the players there, like Sizwe Mdlinzo and Ludwe Mpakumpaku who I played at Cape Town All Stars…I am happy for them,” he concluded.

Galaxy became the first NFD club to win the Nedbank Cup after edging out Chiefs 1-0 at the iconic Moses Mabhida Stadium in Durban.