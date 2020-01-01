Orlando Pirates striker Mabasa's fall from grace explained

The Bucs tactician has shed some light on the former Grey College player's situation at the Houghton-based side

assistant coach Fadlu Davids has explained why centre forward Tshegofatso Mabasa is not playing regularly.

The 23-year-old striker had a great start to his career at Bucs scoring six goals in his first 10 matches this season - having joined the club from Bloemfontein last June.

However, Mabasa fell out of favour following the arrival of German coach Jose Zinnbauer last December and he has been featuring as a substitute.

More teams

Davids, who is a retired striker, indicated the left-footed player is facing stiff competition in the striking department.

"Of course, Tshegofatso has been in form and he's our second top scorer after 'Gaba' [Mhango]," Davids told Daily Sun.

"But it's the case for players like Justin Shonga and Zakhele Lepasa as well."

Frank Mhango has established himself as Pirates' first-choice striker having netted 14 goals which sees him at the top of the league's goalscoring charts.

"The competition is really high, and I think that has been our strength, with 'Gaba' knowing that if he drops his guard then another striker will come in and take his place," he continued.

"We know Tshegofatso's quality and we know he can score goals, but so can Shonga and Lepasa, which is what makes the competition so high - not only for Mabasa but all players.

"Knowing that if one is out then the next one can come in and do a similar job, if not threaten to take over his position - that is the most important thing in terms of the squad."

Mabasa, who has netted six goals in 16 league games thus far this season, came on as a substitute as Pirates drew 0-0 with Lamontville on Saturday evening.

The bulky marksman will be hoping to feature when the Buccaneers take on on March 17.